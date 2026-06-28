Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, June 28 - vs. Jersey Shore (2:00 PM ET)

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (4-4, 29-44) conclude a six-game homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (2-6, 28-45) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-1, 7.70), the New York Mets' No. 30 prospect per Baseball America, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Reese Dutton (4-3, 3.12).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones captured their 4th win of the week to clinch a series victory in Saturday's 9-1 takedown of the BlueClaws...Brooklyn scored all nine of its runs across just two different frames, utilizing a four-run 5th and five-run 7th en route to the win...RF J.T. Benson went 2-for-3 at the plate with a grand slam, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez also finished with a multi-hit effort...RHP Dakota Hawkins was dominant, firing five shutout innings en route to the win...Hawkins allowed only four hits and did not walk a batter...Overall, Brooklyn's pitching held Jersey Shore in check to only five hits in total.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

KING HENRÍ-QUEZ: INF/OF Yonatan Henríquez has been a tough out all week...The utility man is 10-for-20 (.500) against Jersey Shore with three doubles, two RBI, and three stolen bases...The Puerto Plata, D.R. native collected a career-high four hits in Wednesday's win...Since June 16, Henríquez has been riding a nine-game on-base streak in which he is hitting .359/.405/.462/.867 with five runs scored, four doubles, two RBI, three walks, and five stolen bases.

OFFENSE ONSLAUGHT: Brooklyn's bats have erupted to start the week against Jersey Shore thus far...The Cyclones have scored 40 runs on 55 hits through the first five games of the series, averaging exactly 8.0 runs per game...Last week against Wilmington, the 'Clones scored only 14 runs through six games...A big reason why has been the long ball - the 'Clones have launched 10 home runs through the first five contests this week.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Brooklyn has the most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 72 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay was plunked for the 17th time on Friday night, setting the Cyclones' single-season record...Bay previously shared the mark with OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero (2025)...Bay leads the South Atlantic League and is third in MiLB, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league with 11 each...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins continued to excel in a starting capacity against Jersey Shore on Saturday night...The 26-year-old fired 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing only four hits, while striking out a batter and walking none...Two weeks ago, "The Hawk" passed RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.08 ERA (4 ER in 33.1 IP) over his last 15 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (151), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (185) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander has also logged 159.0 innings with Brooklyn, surpassing RHP Garrison Bryant for third in all-time innings pitched (146.1).

WILD, WACKY, WALK-OFF: Brooklyn captured their first walk-off victory of the season in a chaotic game on Tuesday night, 8-7, to open the series with the BlueClaws...C Daiverson Gutiérrez's RBI single in the 10th snapped Brooklyn's six-game losing streak...Tuesday's contest was a see-saw affair, that saw Brooklyn plate runs in five of 10 innings, as they clawed their way back from a 7-3 deficit...The win marked Brooklyn's first walk-off victory since August 26 of last season, when INF Nick Roselli launched a three-run walk-off homer against Hudson Valley.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter bounced back in a big way en route to his third victory on Wednesday, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in batting average against (.134), WHIP (0.60), and is tied for the league lead in ERA (1.91)...He is also tied for the league lead in games started (6), tied for third in wins (3), and tied for sixth in innings pitched (28.1).

COLL ME MAYBE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...In 22 games since May 28, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .284/.444/.541/.985 with 11 runs scored, four doubles, five home runs, 21 RBI, and 22 walks to 22 strikeouts...Collins is also riding an eight-game on-base streak since June 17, going 10-for-29 (.345) at the plate with three runs scored, two doubles, six RBI, and five walks to five strikeouts...Since May 28, the Georgia product is second in the South Atlantic League in walks (22), third in on-base percentage (.444), sixth in RBI (21), and eighth in OPS (.985).

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF J.T. Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Benson launched a grand slam on Saturday night, and was a single shy of the cycle on Tuesday, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old has reached in 24-straight contests since May 22, posting a .314/.416/.640/1.056 slashline with 18 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 21 RBI, and five stolen bases...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 19, Benson is third in the South Atlantic League in doubles (10), tied for third in triples (2), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (17), fifth in slugging percentage (.576), and seventh in OPS (.953)...Entering play on Sunday, the Crestwood, Ky. native leads the entire New York Mets' farm system in RBI (47), triples (7), extra-base hits (36), and doubles (20).

DAIVERSON DELIVERS: C Daiverson Gutiérrez has found his stride at the plate in June...The 20-year-old provided the walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning in Tuesday's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore and collected a go-ahead RBI knock in the 7th in Friday's 6-5 triumph...In 18 games during the season's third month, Gutiérrez is hitting .286/.358/.486/.844 with 12 runs scored, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 RBI, and eight walks to nine strikeouts...The Venezuela native has raised his batting average by 44 points (.148 to .192) and OPS by 111 points (.499 to .610) during the month.

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently...Over his last 25 games since May 22, the Milwaukee, Wis. native is hitting .276/.411/.449/.860 with 25 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI, 17 walks to 19 strikeouts, and 14 stolen bases...Voit has also reached base safely in eight-straight games since June 17, going 9-for-31 (.290) at the dish...Entering play on Sunday, the 21-year-old is tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League in hit-by-pitches (11) and tied for sixth in stolen bases (26).

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate...The Venezuelan-born catcher reached base safely in all four plate appearances on Friday night with three walks and a double, scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh on a DH Daiverson Gutiérrez single...The 22-year-old saw his 7-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday, during which he slashed .300/.432/.367/.799 with seven walks...Since May 24, Hernandez has hit .306/.427/.412/.839 in 23 games with 16 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, a home run, nine RBI, and 12 stolen bases.

BAYLOR SWIFT: INF Jamari Baylor is off to a torrid start to his Cyclones career...The 25-year-old is 6-for-19 (.316) through his first six games with Brooklyn, scoring four runs, tallying four extra-base hits, two home runs, and five runs batted in...Dating back to his time with Single-A St. Lucie, Baylor has reached base safely in 15-straight games since the second game of a doubleheader on May 13...The Richmond, Va. native is hitting .306/.424/.714/1.138 during that time with 10 runs scored, five doubles, five homers, and 11 RBI.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall has continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard this season...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record on June 7 at Jersey Shore, and now sits alone in both innings pitched (189.2) and games started (39) on the career list after his Thursday night start...On Thursday against the BlueClaws, Hall punched out seven to raise his career total to 193...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Cyclones arms have struck out 58 batters through the first five games this week against Jersey Shore, and punched out 73 batters in their last home series against Frederick...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.47 ERA (131 ER in 339.1 IP), which is the second lowest among full-season minor league affiliates...Only Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.20) has a lower team ERA...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.93 (55 ER in 168.2 IP), which is tied for the lowest mark among full-season MiLB squads, also with Hickory.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics last Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has three of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (8), Gutiérrez (24), and LHP Nicolas Carreño (30)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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