Tourists Win Fourth Straight, Take Series from Drive 4-2

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Tourists came to Greenville and got shut out in the first two games. They leave having won four straight, taking the series four games to two.

A three-run ninth inning sealed an 8-5 win Sunday afternoon, giving Asheville its second four-game winning streak of June and a second series win this month.

Asheville loaded the bases with nobody out in the second and quietly put three runs on the board without a hit that mattered. Jack Moss grounded into a potential double play but beat the throw to score a run. Keduar Trujillo walked to reload the bases and Zach Daudet was hit by a pitch to bring in another. Kyle Walker beat out another potential double play ball to score a third. 3-0 Asheville, and the only hit in the inning was a Marcus Brown single that didn't score anyone.

Dylan Howard gave Asheville two scoreless innings before unraveling in the third. He walked Luke Heyman with the bases loaded and one out to score a run, Heyman's eighth RBI of the series, and was pulled right after that. Raimy Rodriguez came in and allowed two hits immediately, a two-RBI single from Gerardo Rodriguez and another two-RBI single from Isaiah Jackson to put Greenville up 5-3. Rodriguez finished with just one out recorded.

Moss answered the Greenville outburst in the fourth with one of the best moments of the series. With Cesar Hernandez on second, he bombed a ball to dead center that bounced off the top of the wall. Moss was already in full sprint and slid in for his first triple as a Tourist, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Nehomar Ochoa Jr. tied it in the fifth with a screaming home run that cleared the right field wall in the blink of an eye. 5-5. Is was his second homer in an many nights.

From there the pitching took over. Connor Steinbaugh was outstanding, tossing four innings and allowing just one hit and no runs. Anthony Cruz closed out the final two innings without allowing a run. The Asheville pitching staff held Greenville to just four hits on the afternoon.

The ninth inning put it away. With a runner on second, Ochoa Jr. drilled a ball down the third base line that Antonio Anderson couldn't handle, the ball rolling to the outfield with the throw from left sailing high and wide. A run scored on the error. 6-5 Asheville. Chase Call followed with a booming sacrifice fly to center. 7-5. With no relievers available, Greenville turned to catcher Hudson White to take the mound. He walked two to load the bases before Daudet singled to push the lead to 8-5. Cruz retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to end it.

Brown went 3-for-5 for the second straight game. Moss matched him, also going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and his first triple as a Tourist.

Asheville improves to 5-4 in the second half and sits in second place in the South Atlantic League Southern Division behind Bowling Green. The Tourists return home to HomeTrust Park on Tuesday to open a series against the Hub City Spartanburgers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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