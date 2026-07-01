Five Straight Wins and a Share of First: Tourists Top Hub City 10-8

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Five straight wins. It is the longest winning streak of the season for the Tourists, and Tuesday night they earned every bit of it.

Chase Call was the offensive engine, going 4-for-4 with four RBIs in a performance that carried Asheville to a 10-8 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers. The Tourists trailed by as many as four runs before a five-run fifth inning flipped the game on its head.

Luis Rodriguez entered Tuesday night with a 2.74 ERA in June, one of the better stretches of any pitcher in the Asheville rotation this month. Tuesday was a rare off night. Rodriguez allowed six earned runs on nine hits over five innings but remained in line for the win as the offense bailed him out in dramatic fashion.

Asheville struck first in the second on a missed back-pick from catcher Cal Stark that sailed wide of first and allowed Chase Call to score from third. 1-0 Tourists. Hub City answered in the third. Maxton Martin dropped a blooper to center that somehow became a two-RBI single, and Antonis Macias followed with an RBI single to put the Spartanburgers up 3-1.

Call got one back with a double off the bat at 112 miles per hour to make it 3-2. But Yeison Morrobel launched a two-run home run halfway up the hill in right-center in the fourth to push the lead to 5-2. Jack Moss answered with a golf-like swing on a low breaking ball, scooping it over the center field fence for a solo shot. 5-3. Morrobel added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 6-3, and Rodriguez's day was done. He exited in line for the loss.

Then the fifth inning happened.

Caden Powell reached for a breaking ball down and away and made contact that looked like a blooper but just kept carrying until it cleared the fence for a two-run home run. 6-5. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. blasted a double, and Call drove him in with another double to tie the game at six. Hub City starter Enrique Segura was done, replaced by Cole Roland who got two quick outs before John Garcia cleared the bases with a two-RBI double. 8-6 Asheville. Five runs, a lead, and a completely different ballgame.

Bryce Collins came in for the sixth and allowed a Martin sacrifice fly to make it 8-7, but escaped further damage. Call added another RBI single in the seventh to push it to 9-7. Hub City answered when a ground ball that looked like a double play turned into just one out with the runner scoring from third. 9-8. Collins finished with two innings and two earned runs before Jordan Carr threw a scoreless eighth.

Call put the finishing touch on his night with an RBI single in the eighth to make it 10-8, though the Tourists left the bases loaded when Moss struck out to end the inning.

Francisco Frias, who is quietly becoming the team's closer, came on for the ninth. He got a groundout, walked Cal Stark, and allowed a single to Esteban Mejia to put the tying run on base. Then he struck out Morrobel, who had gone 4-for-5 on the night, on three pitches, and got Luke Hanson to pop up to end the game.

Call's 4-for-4 night with four RBIs was the highlight. Ochoa Jr., Moss, and Garcia all added multi-hit games to back him up.

Asheville improves to 6-4 in the second half and is now tied with Bowling Green atop the Southern Division. The Tourists and Spartanburgers meet again Wednesday night at HomeTrust Park. Kellan Oakes takes the ball for Asheville against Hub City's Izack Tiger. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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