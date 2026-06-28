Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Another Chance... With the win on Thursday, the Hot Rods secured a share of the series against Hudson Valley. One more win would result in a series victory for Bowling Green, marking their 11th series win of the season. The Hot Rods have yet to lose a series, winning 10 and splitting twice over their first 12 series.

Consistency is Key... Jack Kartsonas receives the start for the Hot Rods on Saturday. Out of his nine starts at the High-A level this season, the righty has tossed 5.0 or more innings seven times. Of those seven 5.0+ inning starts, he has allowed two or less runs in five of those performances.

Third Time's The Charm... The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned three consecutive walk-off victories over the Hudson Valley Renegades between Tuesday and Thursday night. This marks the second time this season that Bowling Green has walked off in three consecutive games; they also did it on May 9 (doubleheader) and May 10 against the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Mach 28... Santa Maria added to his team-leading 28 stolen bases with two key swipes Thursday night. The 24-year-old has posted the third-most stolen bags in the 2026 SAL season, trailing Rome Emperors infielder John Gil (32) and outfielder Eric Hartman (29). Bowling Green leads the South Atlantic League with 182 steals, third-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Flew Ball is For Real... Nathan Flewelling lifted the Hot Rods to a win on Wednesday night with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning. Flewelling became the first 2026 Hot Rods player with multiple walk-offs following his walk-off home run against Asheville on May 21st. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 3 prospect is on fire at the dish, logging a .998 OPS over his last 10 games. He enters Saturday night on a 10-game on-base streak since June 14.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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