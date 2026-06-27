Macias's Walk-off Single Ends 11-Inning Thriller

Published on June 26, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City and Winston-Salem played another game decided by slim margins Friday night. The Spartanburgers (3-4, 37-36) took down the Dash (3-4, 41-32) thanks to Antonis Macias's RBI single in the bottom of the 11th for a 6-5 victory.

Caden Scarborough struggled to get his night started. The 'Burgers righty hit Kyle Lodise to start the game and walked Kaleb Freeman with one out. George Wolkow then doubled them both in to give the Dash a 2-0 lead four batters into the game. A walk and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out before Scarborough escaped the jam.

Hub City immediately responded in the bottom of the first against Juan Carela. Yeison Morrobel walked and Luke Hanson singled; both advanced on a deep flyout to center, and Gleider Figuereo singled the pair home. Figuereo later came in to score on a wild pitch.

The 'Burgers' 3-2 lead lasted until the fourth. With one out, Ely Brown singled, then Bryce Eblin whacked a two-run home run over right field. Scarborough finished the frame but left the game with a one-run deficit.

Trailing 4-3, Hub City turned to Joe Adametz. Other than a solo shot from Dash outfielder James Taussig in the sixth, Adametz held Winston-Salem silent. The southpaw struck out six over four innings and finished his night by leaving the bases loaded in the eighth.

Meanwhile, the Spartanburgers offense rebounded in the seventh. Facing Jake Peppers, Macias walked, and Ben Hartl was hit by a pitch. The next batter, Esteban Mejia, ripped a bouncer off the glove of first baseman Arxy Hernandez and into right field. Macias scored from second, and Hartl took third. He would later come home on a sacrifice fly from Morrobel to tie the game at five.

Both offenses became stagnant at the game's crucial moments, stranding runners on base in the ninth and the tenth. Cole Roland (W, 3-0) fanned four and tossed two scoreless innings to set up a walk-off opportunity in the 11th. Winston's Salem's Garrett Wright (L, 2-2) held the 'Burgers scoreless in the 10th, but with one out in the 11th, Macias smoked a sizzling ground ball through the left side of the infield to score Figuereo and earn a Gatorade bath. The 'Burgers evened the series at two games apiece.

Saturday's showdown between Hub City and Winston-Salem begins at 4:35 p.m. ET. The Spartanburgers' starter is TBD. The Dash begin with southpaw Grant Umberger (5-5, 5.71 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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