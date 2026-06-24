Fifth Third Park to Host World Cup Watch Party on July 1

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Come watch Team USA in the knockout round on the largest TV screen in Spartanburg! Fifth Third Park is opening its gates to fans across the Upstate on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The watch party is FREE to enter until the game's conclusion, and parking is also FREE in the garage at 158 Pollard Street.

Seating will be available on the third-base bowl of the ballpark, along with drink rails down the left field line and in Chaser's Corner. All seats are first come, first serve. Team USA kicks off at 8 p.m. ET against an opponent yet to be determined. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, white and blue to cheer on the USMNT!

Fans who attend can enter to win special prizes such as tickets to Banana Ball August 6-8. QR codes will be available at a ticketing table and on the video board prior to the game to enter a "Scratch to Win" drawing. Prizes include:

Free tickets to any 2026 game

Hub City beach towels

$25 gift cards (valid for the Team Store or Concessions)

Multiple sets of Four (4) Banana Ball tickets for Saturday, August 8

Hub City hats

Fifth Third Park will open Firebox Grill, which will have hot ballpark favorites, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. The Cabooze Bar will also be open; Happy Hour Drink Specials will be available from gates opening until kickoff.

Fans can explore the Spartanburgers' garage team store for special July Fourth merchandise and red, white and blue 'Burgers gear. The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Kids Zone will also be open.

Any further questions about the event can be answered either via email: info@hcspartanburgers.com or by phone: 864-594-0701.

About Fifth Third Park

Fifth Third Park is the home of the Hub City Spartanburgers, the High-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and doubles as a premier event space in the Upstate. For more information on the ballpark, visit Fifth Third Park's website. If interested in hosting an event at the park, call 864-594-0702 or email events@hcspartanburgers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

Fifth Third Park to Host World Cup Watch Party on July 1 - Hub City Spartanburgers

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