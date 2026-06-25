Cyclones Collect Season-High 17 Hits in 12-2 Victory over BlueClaws

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a season-high 17 hits, the Cyclones pulled off their second consecutive come-from-behind victory defeating the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 12-2. Through the first two games of this week's series, the 'Clones have scored 20 runs on 31 hits.

All nine Cyclones recorded at least one hit in the win, marking the second straight nine different 'Clones have had a hit. The first six Cyclones in the order all had multi-hit games. 2B Yonatan Henríquez led the charge, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles.

The Brooklyn bats unloaded in the 4th. Trailing by a run, the Cyclones batted around and scored six runs on six hits, one walk, one error and one hit batter to go ahead. The big hit of the inning came from 1B Trace Willhoite, who launched a three-run home run over the left field fence for his fourth homer of the season. The six hits set a new team-high for a single inning, and the six runs matched most in one frame for the Cyclones this season.

The Cyclones (2-3, 27-43) finished the night with three home runs, which also tied the team's single-game high for the season. CF John Bay launched a two-run homer in the 6th inning, and LF J.T. Benson added a three-run shot - his second in as many nights - in the 7th. Benson has now reached safely in 22 straight contests.

Bay reached twice in the 4th inning alone with a double and a hit-by-pitch. The hit-by-pitch was Bay's 16th, tying him for both the most in the South Atlantic League and second most in all of Minor League Baseball. The 16 hit-by-pitches also ties a Cyclones' single-season record, matching OF Matt Rudick ('22 & '25) and C Chris Suero ('25).

LHP Daviel Hurtado turned in another excellent outing for the Cyclones. The Cuban southpaw tossed 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six to earn his third win of the season.

Jersey Shore (1-4, 27-43) struck first in the 3rd inning. With two outs, C Luis Caicuto stole second base, and scored on an infield single by 3B Tyler Pettorini that hit the glove of Henríquez to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead. However, the BlueClaws did not scratch anything across until the 9th inning, plating a run on a wild pitch.

Following Hurtado's lead, the Cyclones bullpen was dominant once again. LHP Joe Jacques and RHPs Juan Arnaud tossed scoreless innings in the 7th and 8th. Despite RHP Josh Blum allowing a run in the 9th, LHP Gregori Louis recorded the final out to close out the victory for Brooklyn.

The Cyclones will go for their third consecutive victory when they take on the BlueClaws on Thursday at 6:40 P.M. RHP Noah Hall (1-5, 6.18 ERA) will make his 14th start of the season for Brooklyn. RHP Luke Gabrysh (2-6, 4.71 ERA) will take the ball for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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