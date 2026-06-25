Keys Shut out Blue Rocks for Second Straight Night

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Frederick Keys shut out the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) for the second time in as many nights on Tuesday, winning by a score of 2-0 at Frawley Stadium.

Frederick found the board in the top of the first as the first two Keys to bat reached base safely. RJ Austin led the game off with a walk of starter Miguel Sime Jr. before scoring on a double off the bat of Ike Irish. After his 13th double of the season, Irish score the Keys second run of the game on a sacrifice fly from Victor Figueroa.

Caden Hunter, making his fifth start for the Keys this season, recorded a scoreless first inning of work after he allowed only one base hit in the first frame of the night in Wilmington.

Neither team scored in the middle innings while Wilmington righty Sime Jr., a fourth-round draft pick by the Nationals a year ago, went 3.2 innings allowing just two hits on two runs while striking out seven.

Wilmington went to the bullpen in the fifth inning, sending Yeuris Jimenez to the mound. Against the second Blue Rock pitcher of the night, Ryan Stafford and Irish each reached base in the top of the fifth inning. However, Stafford was picked off at first base and Irish was caught stealing to end the inning at second base.

Richard Guasch pitched a scoreless sixth inning in relief of Hunter before giving way to Riley Cooper in the seventh. Cooper, the 6-foot-2 lefty would throw the final three innings of the game. He allowed just two hits while striking out five and earning his second save of the season.

In the top of the ninth, Cooper allowed a two-out double to Jacob Walsh to bring the tying run to the plate in the form of Angel Feliz. However, the Blue Rocks would strand their fifth runner of the night as Cooper struck out Feliz to end the game, handing the Keys their second shutout win in a row in Wilmington by a score of 2-0.

Game three of the series between the Keys and Blue Rocks is set for Thursday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Daniel S. Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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