Keys Shut out Blue Rocks Tuesday Night in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - The Frederick Keys defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) in game one of the six game series Tuesday night, winning by a score of 5-0 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

The Keys held the Blue Rocks to just one base hit in the nine innings of gameplay, handing Frederick the series opener in their first game in Wilmington since 2019.

Keifer Lord, hot off a 6.2 inning-effort in game two of the Keys double header last Wednesday, started the night for the Keys. Lord went 2.2 innings of hitless and scoreless baseball, only allowing one walk while striking out three.

Jacob Cravey entered for Lord in the third inning. He got the final out while stranding the walk allowed by Lord. Cravey would also throw a scoreless fourth inning, ending his night with 1.1 innings and just one hit allowed.

The Keys scored first as Braylin Tavera drove in Wehiwa Aloy and Colin Tuft on a hard ground ball to the left side in the top of the fourth, handing the visitors an early 2-0 lead heading into the fifth in Wilmington.

Carson Dorsey entered the game in the bottom of the fifth where he struck out two of the first three batters he faced, retiring the side in order to keep the Blue Rocks off the board approaching the seventh inning Tuesday night, following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides.

The Keys added on to their lead in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Colin Yeaman that scored Yasmil Bucce. Bucce lead off the inning with a single to center field and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch and to third on a groundout by Tavera.

Frederick, with a 3-0 lead in the top of the ninth, added two more runs in their final chance to bat. Colin Tuft walked to lead off the inning before stealing his 12th base of the season. He advanced to third base after a throwing error by Kevin Bazzell on the stolen base attempt.

Vance Honeycutt also walked in the inning before Tavera drove him and Tuft in. On the day, Tavera produced two hits to score four runs. His single in the ninth gave the Keys a 5-0 lead, one they would retain as Carson Dorsey finished his five-inning outing in the ninth, striking out the final two batters and six total on the night.

The Keys and Blue Rocks meet for the second time in as many days Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. from Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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