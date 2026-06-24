Spartanburgers Come Back, Walk off Winston-Salem on Passed Ball

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Hub City has made a recent habit of late inning comeback efforts. Last week in Frederick, the 'Burgers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth in four straight games. The series opener against Winston-Salem stayed true to the trend, as the Spartanburgers (2-2, 36-34) beat the Dash (1-3, 39-31) 5-4 on a walk-off passed ball.

Carter Garate scored the game-winning run on an errant pitch from Winston-Salem reliever Jack Young, which tipped off the mitt of catcher Boston Smith and rolled behind the batters' circle. Garate was the third of five walks by Garrett Wright (L, 2-1); Hub City did not record a hit in the bottom of the ninth.

The scoring started two batters in. After the leadoff man reached on an error, Dash second baseman Ryan Burrowes ripped a line drive over the right field fence. The Spartanburgers responded in the next two half-innings. Gleider Figuereo smoked a 415-foot solo blast. In the bottom of the second, Maxton Martin unloaded on a Riley Eikhoff fastball for his sixth home run of the season. Two rockets over the bullpens in right tied the game at 2-2.

The long balls continued into the third, as Winston-Salem's George Wolkow hit a go-ahead home run off Enrique Segura. In the fourth, the Dash tacked on a fourth run on Alex Ungar's RBI single, a chopper over the infield which was playing in. Segura pitched into the fifth, then Cole Roland took over.

Both bullpens were lights out until the ninth. Roland struck out five over 2 1/3 innings scoreless. Adrian Rodriguez fanned two and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Meanwhile, Frankeli Arias and Mathias LaCombe helped the Dash advance to the ninth with the lead. Jesus Gamez (W, 4-0) punched out the side in the ninth and set up the 'Burgers for the walk-off win. Hub City's pitching staff tied a season-high 14 strikeouts in the win tonight.

The Spartanburgers and Dash square off at 6:35 p.m. ET Wednesday. Right-hander J'Briell Easley (0-1, 4.60 ERA) takes the ball for Hub City. Justin Sinibaldi (3-3, 6.59 ERA) starts for Winston-Salem.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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