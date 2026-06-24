Renegades Reeling after Another Walk-Off Loss

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Bowling Green, KY - For the third time in their last six games the Hudson Valley Renegades fell in a walk-off loss, dropping Tuesday night's game at Bowling Green Ballpark 5-4 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

All three games lost by Hudson Valley on the current two-week road trip have been walk-off losses, all of which have come on singles in the bottom of the ninth. Tuesday was the fourth time overall this season that the Renegades have lost in walk-off fashion.

The Renegades fell to 2-2 all-time at Bowling Green Ballpark with the loss. Before Tuesday, the Renegades had not played a regular season game in Bowling Green since 4/7/24.

With the loss, the Renegades fall to 8-11 in 2026 in one-run games. They have played five straight one-run games since last Wednesday at Rome.

The Renegades hit one home run on Tuesday and have hit 42 home runs in their last 24 games, 56.7% of their season total of 74 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game eight times in its last 16 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 16 of its last 18 games.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters across 5.0 innings and threw a season-high 80 pitches. It was his highest pitch count since throwing 92 pitches on 5/18/25 vs Aberdeen.

Cunningham allowed a solo home run to Aidan Smith with one out in the bottom of the fifth for the only run he allowed. It was his first home run given up since 6/2 at Frederick.

Cunningham has thrown at least 5.0 innings in three straight starts for the first time this year. In that span he has thrown 16.1 IP and allowed 11 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, and 12 K, lowering his ERA from 6.43 to 4.34.

1B Kyle West (2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his 13th home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning to give the Renegades a 4-3 lead.

It was West's third home run on the current road trip, and moved him into a tie with Josh Moylan for the team lead.

West and Moylan are the first pair of Renegades teammates with 13 home runs in a season together since Jared Serna and Omar Martinez both finished with 13 in 2024.

West has two multi-hit games in his last three games played.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-3, R, BB) reached base three times, and has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games played.

Rodriguez is batting .300/.380/.529 in the month of June with 14 R, 3 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBIs, 8 BB, 16 K.

2B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, SB) extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games.

During the streak, Arias is batting .370/.419/.667 (20-for-54) with 14 R, 4 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, and 14 K.

Arias also has hits in 16 of his last 18 games, batting .333/.392/.565 (23-for-69) during the stretch.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, and has allowed only one run across 12.1 innings in his last 11 appearances.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Wednesday, June 24 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Luis Serna RHP Jose Urbina 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods LHP Allen Facundo RHP Jacob Kisting 7:35 p.m.

Friday, June 26 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Rory Fox LHP Dominic Niman 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods LHP Franyer Herrera RHP Jack Kartsonas 7:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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