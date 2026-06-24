Cyclones Rally Late and Top BlueClaws 8-7 in 10

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Daiverson Gutierrez singled home the winning run in the 10th as Brooklyn scored the final five runs to come back and top the BlueClaws 8-7.

Jersey Shore fell to 2-2 in the second half and lost a four run lead in the first of six on Coney Island.

Yonatan Henriequez singled home a run in the bottom of the first to open the scoring. Brooklyn added another in the second on an RBI single from Colin Houck.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the third on a double from Tyler Pettorini, who hit a walk-off home run on Sunday. Kodey Shojinaga then launched his first home run of the season to tie the game at two apiece in the top of the fourth inning.

After Brooklyn re-took the lead in the fourth, Daunte Stuart tied the game with a fifth inning RBI single and Brandon Lewis gave the BlueClaws the lead with a SAC fly. The BlueClaws added another on a throwing error that allowed the BlueClaws fifth run and a 5-3 lead. Then Nick Biddison, up with the bases loaded, just missed a grand slam as his long drive was kept in play by the centerfielder, but two scored to push the lead to 7-3.

Brooklyn got back in it with three runs in the fifth off Sam Highfill. John Bay doubled in one and Corey Collins singled in two. Highfill, however, escaped further damage in the fifth. He stranded a leadoff triple in the sixth and a leadoff double in the seventh.

The BlueClaws lead remained 7-5 into the bottom of the eighth inning. There, Sam Biller singled home a run with two outs to the game.

Jersey Shore did not score in the 10th, and Gutierrez singled home the winning run.

Pettorini, who had two hits on Sunday, had two more tonight for Jersey Shore.

BlueClaws starter Cody Bowler gave up three runs in four innings while striking out three.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:40 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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