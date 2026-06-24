Benson Belts Three Extra-Base Hits; Gutiérrez Provides Walk-Off RBI Single in Wild 8-7 Win in 10 Innings

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - LF J.T. Benson extended his on-base streak to 21 games, finishing just a single shy of the cycle, as the Cyclones picked up a wild, come-from-behind victory in 10 innings over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 8-7. The victory marks Brooklyn's first walk-off win of the 2026 campaign.

Benson connected on his third home run of the season in the 4th, tripled in the 6th and doubled for his third hit of the night in the 8th.

After Jersey Shore (1-3, 27-42) failed to score in the top of the 10th, Brooklyn (1-3, 26-43) walked it off in the bottom of the inning to snap their six-game losing streak. C Daiverson Gutiérrez ripped an RBI single to win it for the Cyclones.

The Brooklyn offense got the scoring started right away after a 20-minute rain delay to start the night. After SS Mitch Voit walked and stole second to start the bottom of the 1st inning, CF Yonatan Henríquez singled to bring him in with the game's first run.

In the 2nd, the Cyclones doubled their lead. Gutiérrez led off the inning with a single before coming around on a single by 3B Colin Houck to give Brooklyn a 2-0 lead.

Just as quickly as the Cyclones jumped in front, the BlueClaws responded with two runs of their own. SS Tyler Pettorini drove in Jersey Shore's first run with an RBI double in the 3rd, and C Kodey Shojinaga evened the score with his first career High-A home run in the 4th.

Trailing by a run again in the 5th, the Jersey Shore offense batted around, exploding for five runs. The BlueClaws collected four hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one sacrifice fly in the inning to go ahead, 7-3.

In the bottom of the 5th, it was the Cyclones' turn to respond. Voit and DH Ronald Hernandez hit back-to-back singles leading off the inning, and RF John Bay drove in Voit to cut the deficit to 7-4. With two outs, 1B Corey Collins drove in two more runs with a single to bring the Cyclones within a run.

Brooklyn appeared poised to even the score in the 6th and 7th, but stranded the tying run on third base in both innings. Benson led off the 6th with his second triple, but RHP Sam Highfill retired the next three to maintain the one-run lead. In the 7th, a leadoff double by Henríquez and a groundout put the tying run 90 feet away again. For the second straight inning, Highfill escaped with the lead intact.

Brooklyn finally scored the elusive tying run in the 8th. With one out, Benson doubled and LF Sam Biller - who pinch-hit in the 6th when 2B Jamari Baylor was ejected - followed with an RBI single to even the score, 7-7.

The Cyclones bullpen was excellent once again, holding Jersey Shore to two runs (one earned) over 6.0 innings. RHP Hoss Brewer tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, including a scoreless 10th to earn his second win of the season.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws will play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday at 6:40 P.M. LHP Daviel Hurtado (2-1, 2.01 ERA) will take the mound for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore will counter with LHP Mavis Graves (1-4, 3.74 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.