Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Home Field Advantage... The Bowling Green Hot Rods dominated their First Half home schedule of the 2026 South Atlantic League season. The Hot Rods won all six series at Bowling Green Ballpark, going 25-7, and leading the SAL with a 78.1 win% at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hot Rods batters have posted an .832 team OPS with 44 home runs in 32 home games this season.

Best of the Best... Catcher Caden Bodine earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 12 prospect hit .519 (14-for-27) with one home run and eight RBI in the Hot Rods' series victory over the Asheville Tourists at HomeTrust Field. He enters this week's series against the Hudson Valley Renegades riding a 15-game hitting streak since June 4, the longest hit streak by an SAL batter in 2026.

A Half-Dozen Homers... The Hot Rods tied a franchise record with six homers on Saturday. Marshall Toole, Narciso Polanco, Tony Santa Maria, Theo Gillen, Aidan Smith, and Nathan Flewelling all went deep. This was the third time in franchise history the Hot Rods have hit six home runs in one game, previously happening on June 22, 2022, and April 15, 2012.

Polanco Power... Polanco enters Tuesday night's contest on an eight-game hitting streak since June 13. The infielder is batting .333 (22-for-66) with a .915 OPS and 15 RBI in 17 games this month. His 22 hits are tied for the fifth-most by any SAL player in June.

McDoubles.. First baseman Ryan McCoy leads the South Atlantic League with nine doubles during June following just three two-baggers prior. McCoy is slugging .491 with a .911 OPS in 16 games during June.

Harry's Hill.. Rays' No. 16 prospect Trevor Harrison starts on the mound Tuesday night. The right-hander has posted a 10.80 K/9 this season across 33.1 innings. He logged a joint-season-best six strikeouts in his last home start against the Rome Emperors on June 11.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

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