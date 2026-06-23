Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, June 23 - vs. Jersey Shore (6:40 PM ET)

Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (0-3, 25-43) return home to open a six-game homestand against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (1-2, 27-41) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-1, 6.30), the New York Mets' No. 30 prospect per Baseball America, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline, RHP Cody Bowker (0-0, 0.00)

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn was topped by Wilmington again on Sunday, 5-1, to wrap up the week in Delaware against the Blue Rocks...Wilmington utilized a four-run 8th inning to break a 1-1 tie en route to the victory...The 'Clones hopped out to a 1-0 lead in the 6th, before the Blue Rocks tied the game in the home half of the same frame...Brooklyn was 0-for-9 with men in scoring position, and collected only four hits on the day...Despite the loss, RHP Dakota Hawkins was sharp in a starting capacity, tossing 3.2 scoreless frames while allowing only two hits...1B Jacob Walsh enjoyed a 3-hit day for Wilmington, while 2B Eli Willits continued his hot start in High-A with another home run...The loss marks the first time in franchise history that Brooklyn has been swept in a 6-game series

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

CAN'T WIN 'EM ALL: Brooklyn was on the wrong end of their first-ever six-game sweep in franchise history last week in Wilmington against the Blue Rocks...The Cyclones bats struggled to carry over their consistency from early June, failing to plate more than four runs in any single game...Blue Rocks pitchers held Brooklyn to just a .187 team batting average...Additionally, the Cyclones mustered just 3 hits in 48 at-bats with men in scoring position...That said, Brooklyn lost by two runs or fewer in three of the six games.

FROM THE TOP: Despite finishing in last place in the SAL North in the first half, the Cyclones have been playing their best baseball of the season as they began the second half on Friday night...After an 11-31 start to the season, the Cyclones turned their season around...Even after enduring a 6-game sweep at the hands of Wilmington, Brooklyn is 14-12 since May 22, the fourth-best record in the South Atlantic League since that date...The 'Clones five wins from June 2-7 against Jersey Shore mark the most wins the squad has had in a single series this year.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins continued to excel in a starting capacity against Wilmington on Sunday...The third-year Cyclone fired 3.2 scoreless frames, allowing only two hits, while striking out a pair on walking just one...Last Tuesday, "The Hawk" passed RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.27 ERA (4 ER in 28.1 IP) over his last 14 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (150), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (185) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander has also logged 154.0 innings with Brooklyn, surpassing RHP Garrison Bryant for third in all-time innings pitched (146.1).

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: RHP José Chirinos has looked the part through his first four career High-A starts...Through four outings, the righty is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA across 21.0 innings, with 23 strikeouts to nine walks...Chirinos earned his first High-A win last Sunday against Frederick, going 5.0 innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) while striking out six...Last Tuesday against Frederick, the righty struck out a career-high-tying 10 batters over 6.0 innings...Since making his Brooklyn debut on June 3, the 21-year-old leads the South Atlantic League in double plays induced (4) and is third in the SAL in innings pitched (21.0) ...He is also third in strikeouts (23)...All this comes after an outstanding start to the year with Single-A St. Lucie...At the time of his promotion, Chirinos led the FSL in ERA (2.36), WHIP (1.05), and opposing OPS (.607).

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old launched his 8th homer of the year in last Saturday's defeat, his second straight day with a long ball...Collins had his 20-game on-base streak snapped on Tuesday against Wilmington...Collins went just 12-for-59 (.203) at the plate during that stretch, but reached base at a .455 clip...Since May 19, the Suwanee, Ga. native has slashed .224/.445/.474/.919 and reached base in 24 of 25 games with 13 runs scored, four doubles, five home runs, and 18 RBI...Collins has walked 31 times and struck out 29 times in that stretch.

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Benson went 2-for-4 at the dish with a three-run home run and a double in last Sunday's win over Frederick...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last 20 contests...Since May 22, Benson is 20-for-70 (.286) with two homers, 12 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple, and 13 RBI...Brooklyn holds a 13-11 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 24 starts...Benson is also tied for second in the South Atlantic League in doubles (9) since his debut on May 19.

HOU' DOES HE DO IT?: INF Colin Houck has turned a corner at the plate as of late...The 2023 first-round pick sent a two-run home run over the center field fence in the 9th inning Thursday night in Wilmington, his third home run in seven days...Houck clobbered his first Maimonides Park home run in last Friday's win over Frederick, and followed it up with a game-tying solo home run in the 9th inning on Saturday...The 21-year-old has collected multi-hit efforts in three of his last 12 contests, and is 11-for-46 during that span with five extra-base hits...In June, Houck is slashing .233/.288/.467/.755 with nine runs scored, four home runs and 12 RBI in 16 games.

RUN, MITCH, RUN!: INF Mitch Voit has been wreaking havoc on the basepaths...The 2025 first-round pick stole second, third, and home in the 3rd inning of his three-hit effort on Sunday against Frederick...Voit's 10 stolen bases in June are tied for the second most in the South Atlantic League...Voit is proving himself to be a dual threat offensively...The Milwaukee native went 2-for-5 with his 10th double on Wednesday at Wilmington...Voit has a slash line of .268/.404/.427/.831 since May 22 and is tied for third on the team with three home runs over that stretch.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last three weeks...The Venezuela native enjoyed yet another multi-hit game on Friday against Wilmington...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .306/.405/.417/.822, and has hits in 15 of his last 19 games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall has continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard this season...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record on June 7 at Jersey Shore...On Friday at Wilmington, Hall punched out six to raise his career total to 186...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall tied for first on the all-time starts list among Brooklyn pitchers with 38, and for second in innings pitched with 184.1, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...Despite struggling for the first time in his fifth start on Thursday night, the Cuban-born starter has allowed just five runs over 22.1 innings...Last Friday against Frederick, the 21-year-old chucked 5.0 frames of scoreless, one-hit ball, even while having to endure a 31-minute rain delay after tossing 3.0 innings...Hurtado walked only one, while striking out two...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with 20.0 or more innings of work since his Cyclones debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the league in WHIP (0.63), batting average against (.143) and opposing OPS (.383)...His 2.01 ERA ranks second in the SAL during that same span.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Brooklyn struck out 73 batters in last week's series with the Keys...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 112 ER across 34 games, good for a 3.44 ERA, which is second-best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 3.04 ERA, tied for the third-best mark among full-season minor league affiliates, coincidentally, with Double-A Binghamton....The 'pen holds a 9-9 record, with 200 strikeouts to 85 walks across 148.0 innings during that span.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Since last Thursday, Brooklyn batters have been hit by pitches 19 times...The 'Clones are tied for the most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 66 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay leads the team with 15, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez and INF Mitch Voit are tied for second with 11...Bay is tied for second in the South Atlantic League and tied for fourth in MiLB, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league and tied for 18th in MiLB ...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in their victory over Wilmington on May 31...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On June 23, 2001, after the early success of ticket sales, bleachers were added to then-KeySpan Park...The area holds 1,000 fans, raising the capacity to 7,500...On June 23, 2009, for one night, the Brooklyn Cyclones transformed into the Baracklyn Cyclones to honor the 44th President of the United States.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics last Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Brooklyn has three of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (8), Gutiérrez (24), and LHP Nicolas Carreño (30)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.