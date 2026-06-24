Drive Shut out Tourists 2-0 in Pitchers Duel
Published on June 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tuesday night at Fluor Field was a pitcher's showcase. Devin Futrell stole the show.
The Greenville starter was untouchable, striking out 12 Tourists across six innings while allowing just two hits and no runs. He was backed by a bullpen that added seven more strikeouts to finish off a 2-0 shutout win. Greenville struck out 16 Tourists in all, walking just two and allowing four hits.
Luis Rodriguez matched Futrell pitch for pitch for most of the night, giving Asheville six strong innings and keeping the Tourists within striking distance throughout. Jackson Wells followed with two scoreless innings of his own. But two runs were all Greenville needed.
Justin Gonzalez singled down the left field line in the third to score the first run. Luke Heyman clobbered a solo shot to left-center in the fourth to make it 2-0. That was all the offense either team would muster.
Asheville had its best chance in the top of the ninth. Justin Thomas Jr. was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 55 consecutive games. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. followed with a double, putting runners on second and third with one out and the tying run in scoring position. Chase Call popped up. Alejandro Nunez grounded out to second. The threat was over.
Tyler Davis tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief of Futrell, and Steven Brooks closed it out with 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his fifth save of the season.
Asheville falls to 1-3 in the second half. The Tourists and Drive meet again Wednesday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.
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