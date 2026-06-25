Drive Shut out Tourists for Second Straight Night, 5-0

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville's pitching staff has been something else this series. Wednesday night was more of the same.

Asheville was blanked for the second consecutive game Wednesday night at Fluor Field, falling 5-0 to the Greenville Drive and going 18 consecutive scoreless innings to open the series. The Tourists have now been shut out in back to back games for the first time all season, managing just seven hits and two walks while striking out 30 times across the two nights.

Dylan Brown was the story on the mound. The right-hander was nearly unhittable, finishing with seven innings pitched, two hits allowed, no walks, and eleven strikeouts. P.J. Labriola followed with two more scoreless innings and three strikeouts to complete the shutout. One night after Devin Futrell struck out 12, Brown punched out 11. Greenville's rotation has made Asheville look overmatched through two games.

Luke Heyman has been the offensive catalyst for the Drive. He opened the scoring in the first with a sacrifice fly to score Enddy Azocar, then crushed a two-run home run to right-center in the third to push the lead to 3-0. It was his second home run in as many games this series.

Yeriel Santos started for Asheville and was pulled after 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks. Jordan Carr came in and was sharp, tossing 2.1 hitless innings. Colby Langford ran into trouble in the seventh when a two-run bloop dropped into no man's land behind first base to make it 5-0. Michael Cuevas closed out the final inning without allowing a run.

Justin Thomas Jr. grounded out as the final batter of the game in the top of the ninth, ending his 55-game on-base streak, the longest in baseball at the time it ended.

The Tourists fall to 1-4 in the second half. Asheville and Greenville meet again Thursday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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