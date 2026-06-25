Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Home Field Advantage... The Bowling Green Hot Rods started their second half home slate with a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades. The Hot Rods improved to 26-7 and lead the South Atlantic League with a 78.8 win% at Bowling Green Ballpark. Hot Rods batters have posted an .835 team OPS with 45 home runs in 33 home games this season.

Narciso's Night to Remember... Narciso Polanco became the fifth different Hot Rods player to log a walk-off hit this season, delivering a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday night. The infielder has dominated in June, tied for the fifth-most hits (23) and eighth-most RBI (17) this month. He enters Wednesday night's contest on a nine-game hitting streak since June 13.

Summer of Sluggers... Aidan Smith launched his team-leading fourth home run of June on Tuesday night. Bowling Green has hit 22 home runs in 19 games this month, including tying a franchise record with six home runs on June 20 against Asheville.

Best of the Best... Catcher Caden Bodine earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors on Monday afternoon. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 12 prospect hit .519 (14-for-27) with one home run and eight RBI in the Hot Rods' series victory over the Asheville Tourists at HomeTrust Field. He starts Wednesday's contest riding a 16-game hitting streak since June 4, the longest hit streak by an SAL batter in 2026.

McDoubles.. First baseman Ryan McCoy leads the South Atlantic League with nine doubles during June. McCoy is slugging .483 with a .908 OPS in 17 games during June, second-best amongst Hot Rods players, only behind Bodine's .526 SLG and .993 OPS.

Louisville On the Hill.. RHP Kaleb Corbett makes his first professional start on Wednesday night. His last start came on April 21, 2024 for the NCAA's Louisville Cardinals. He pitched four years for UL from 2021 to 2024.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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