Brown Spins Seven Scoreless, Strikes Out 11 as Drive Win 5-0

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive pitching continues to be a force to be reckoned with in another strong showing for a 5-0 win in game two over the Asheville Tourists. The Drive improves to 30-38, while the Tourists drops to 18-52.

The Drive got on the board early on a sac-fly from Luke Heyman, taking advantage of a bases-loaded opportunity in the first.

Heyman later extended the lead 3-0 with a two-run homer in the third, making it back-to-back nights with a home run for his fifth of the season.

Three scoreless innings later, Gerardo Rodriguez hit a bloop single that scored Enddy Azocar and Yoeilin Cespedes, giving Greenville a 5-0 lead.

Dylan Brown took the bump for game two and delivered a stellar bounce-back performance. After a tough outing against the BlueClaws his last time out, Brown bounced back with determination, silencing the Tourists' lineup for seven shutout innings.

Brown is the second Drive pitcher to reach seven innings this season, after Devin Futrell did so eight days ago. His final line included two hits and 11 strikeouts, making it 49 Ks on the year and earning tonight's win.

P.J. Labriola entered in the eighth for Brown and struck out the side, all by swings and misses. He'd close it out, adding three more punchouts to finalize 14 by Drive pitching tonight.

On offense, Greenville collected five hits to match its total number of runs scored. Heyman led the way with three RBIs and a key swing. Cespedes went 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored. Antonio Anderson went 2-for-3, including a double, with a walk.

Another slow day at the plate for the Tourists resulted in three hits with only two runners left on base, going 0-for-3 in scoring opportunities. Starter Yeriel Santos took the loss for the Tourists, seeing 3.2 innings of work and giving up three of the Drive's five runs.

The Greenville Drive looks for a three-game lead over the Asheville Tourists tomorrow on Golf Night with first pitch at 6:45 PM.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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