Flewelling's Walk-Off Vaults Hot Rods to 7-6 Win over Renegades

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Nathan Flewelling performed the perfect encore to Narciso Polanco's walk-off single on Tuesday night. Flewelling's single in the bottom of the tenth inning guided the Bowling Green Hot Rods (51-19, 4-1) to a 7-6 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (32-37, 2-3) in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Flewelling's single marked the second walk-off RBI of the season by the Tampa Bay Rays' No. 3 prospect and the Hot Rods' sixth walk-off win this season.

Bowling Green broke the ice with two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Hudson Valley starter Luis Serna. Caden Bodine singled, and Connor Hujsak clubbed a two-run shot to right field for a 2-0 Hot Rods lead.

The Renegades evened the game with two runs off Hot Rods starting pitcher Kaleb Corbett in the top of the second. Kyle West hit a leadoff single and Wilson Rodriguez followed up with a two-run home run to right field, tying the game at 2-2.

Hudson Valley gained the lead with one run in the top of the third inning against Corbett. Core Jackson and Eric Genther logged two-out singles, Kyle West walked to load the bases. A Corbett balk plated Jackson from third base, giving the Renegades a 3-2 edge.

The Hot Rods recaptured their advantage with two runs off Serna in the bottom of the third. Carlos Colmenarez slugged a leadoff home run to right field, levelling the score at 3-3. Bodine slapped a one-out double, and Hujsak brought him in with another two-bagger, handing Bowling Green a 4-3 lead.

The visitors bounced back with three runs off reliever Andres Galan in the top of the fifth inning. Kent singled, Genther walked and West logged an RBI single into right field, evening the game at 4-4. The Renegades garnered the lead off a Rodriguez single and a Hujsak error, plating two, making it 6-4 Hudson Valley.

Bowling Green cut into the deficit with one run in the bottom of the sixth against Serna. Hujsak worked a one-out walk, Polanco reached on catcher's interference, and Tony Santa Maria spiked a single to load the bases. A Serna balk scored Hujsak, trimming the Renegades' lead to 6-5.

The Hot Rods evened the game with one run in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Bryce Warrecker. Polanco was plunked by a pitch, then moved to third on a Santa Maria double. A Warrecker wild pitch scored Polanco, knotting the game at 6-6.

Both teams were held scoreless in the ninth inning, bringing the game into extras.

Junior William held the Renegades off the scoreboard with a scoreless top of the 10th inning. Flewelling led off the bottom half against reliever Andrew Landry, dropping a single into right-center field, plating the extra-innings runner Bodine, and rounding out a 7-6 final score.

William (5-2) earned the win with another fantastic relief appearance, firing 2.0 scoreless frames with three strikeouts, allowing just two hits. Landry (0-2) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one unearned run on one hit, mixing in two strikeouts.

The Bowling Green Bootleggers face the Renegades on Thursday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls with RHP Jacob Kisting (4-0, 1.90) on the mound against Hudson Valley LHP Allen Facundo (2-2, 4.50) for game three of a six-game series.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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