Renegades Succumb to Heartbreak Once Again

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Bowling Green, KY - For the second straight night and the fourth time in their last six games, the Hudson Valley Renegades suffered a walk-off loss on Wednesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark, falling 7-6 in 10 innings to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

All four games lost by Hudson Valley on the current two-week road trip have been walk-off losses, all of which have come on singles in the bottom of the ninth or 10th. Wednesday was the fifth time overall this season that the Renegades have lost in walk-off fashion. Hudson Valley has led in the eighth or ninth inning in three of the four walk-offs during this stretch.

The Renegades have lost back-to-back games on walk-offs for the second time on the road trip, also falling on 6/17 and 6/19 at Rome in walk-off losses.

With the loss, the Renegades fall to 8-12 in 2026 in one-run games. They have played six straight one-run games since last Wednesday at Rome and are 2-4.

The Renegades are now 3-3 in extra-inning games this season. This was their first extra-inning game since May 31 vs Bowling Green, a 4-3 win in 10 innings at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades hit one home run on Wednesday and have hit 43 home runs in their last 25 games, 57.3% of their season total of 75 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game eight times in its last 17 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 17 of its last 19 games.

RHP Luis Serna (6.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) struck out nine batters across 6.0 innings and threw 96 pitches, his most since 5/6 vs Winston-Salem.

Wednesday marked the third straight start for Serna in which he threw at least 6.0 innings, and the fifth time he has done so overall.

Serna's nine strikeouts were his most since striking out 10 in his season debut on 4/9 vs Wilmington.

Serna allowed two home runs in the game and has allowed five homers in his last six starts. This was the first time he has allowed multiple home runs in a game since 7/10/24 at Dunedin.

This was the fourth time this year that Serna has allowed 5-or-more runs in a game, but the first time since 6/3 at Frederick.

LF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit his sixth home run of the season and drove in three runs.

Rodriguez reached base twice times and has reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games played.

Rodriguez is batting .307/.381/.560 in the month of June with 15 R, 3 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 14 RBIs, 8 BB, 16 K.

DH Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 2B) extended his on-base streak to 15 straight games.

During the streak, Arias is batting .373/.418/.661 (22-for-59) with 14 R, 5 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, and 17 K.

Arias also has hits in 17 of his last 19 games, batting .338/.393/.568 (25-for-74) during the stretch.

1B Kyle West (3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB) reached base four times and had his fourth three-hit game of the season.

3B Kaeden Kent (3-for-5, R) had his team-leading 27th multi-hit game o the year, and his eighth three-hit performance.

Kent leads High-A batters with 82 hits on the season.

LHP Tanner Bauman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) threw a scoreless inning in relief.

Bauman has not allowed a run in five of his six appearances in June, and has a 3.18 ERA in the month (2 ER/5.2 IP).

He has also not walked a batter in the month of June.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Thursday, June 25 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods LHP Allen Facundo RHP Jacob Kisting 7:35 p.m.

Friday, June 26 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Rory Fox LHP Dominic Niman 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods LHP Franyer Herrera RHP Jack Kartsonas 7:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 @ Bowling Green Hot Rods RHP Sean Paul Linan RHP Trevor Harrison 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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