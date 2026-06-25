Cyclones Best BlueClaws 12-2 on Wednesday Night

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - Yonathan Henriquez had four hits while Brooklyn hit three home runs in a 12-2 win over the BlueClaws on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.

Jersey Shore falls to 1-4 in the second half while Brooklyn, who has taken the first two in this six game series, improves to 2-3.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Tyler Pettorini. Pettorini, from Ohio State, had a walk off home run on Sunday and two doubles on Tuesday.

Brooklyn then answered with sixruns off Mavis Graves in the bottom of the fourth inning. Corey Collins singled in two, and Trace Wilhoite added the exclamation point with a three run home run. It was his fourth home run of the season. Yonatan Henriquez added an RBI double in the six run inning.

Graves (1-5) came out after 3.2 innings and was charged with six runs with three walks and six strikeouts.

John Bay hit a two run home run off Ryan Dromboski in the sixth for an 8-1 lead. Corey Collins then singled home another run. In the seventh, JT Benson hit a three run home run.

Cyclones starter Daviel Hurtado (3-1) gave up one run on two hits in six innings to earn the win.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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