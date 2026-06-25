Cyclones Best BlueClaws 12-2 on Wednesday Night
Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
BROOKLYN, NY - Yonathan Henriquez had four hits while Brooklyn hit three home runs in a 12-2 win over the BlueClaws on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park.
Jersey Shore falls to 1-4 in the second half while Brooklyn, who has taken the first two in this six game series, improves to 2-3.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the third inning on an RBI single from Tyler Pettorini. Pettorini, from Ohio State, had a walk off home run on Sunday and two doubles on Tuesday.
Brooklyn then answered with sixruns off Mavis Graves in the bottom of the fourth inning. Corey Collins singled in two, and Trace Wilhoite added the exclamation point with a three run home run. It was his fourth home run of the season. Yonatan Henriquez added an RBI double in the six run inning.
Graves (1-5) came out after 3.2 innings and was charged with six runs with three walks and six strikeouts.
John Bay hit a two run home run off Ryan Dromboski in the sixth for an 8-1 lead. Corey Collins then singled home another run. In the seventh, JT Benson hit a three run home run.
Cyclones starter Daviel Hurtado (3-1) gave up one run on two hits in six innings to earn the win.
The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:40 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026
- Flewelling's Walk-Off Vaults Hot Rods to 7-6 Win over Renegades - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Spartanburgers' Late Rally Squashed by Dash - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Drive Shut out Tourists for Second Straight Night, 5-0 - Asheville Tourists
- Renegades Succumb to Heartbreak Once Again - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones Collect Season-High 17 Hits in 12-2 Victory over BlueClaws - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Payton Tolle Bobblecard Giveaway - Greenville Drive
- Brown Spins Seven Scoreless, Strikes Out 11 as Drive Win 5-0 - Greenville Drive
- Cyclones Best BlueClaws 12-2 on Wednesday Night - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Keys Shut out Blue Rocks for Second Straight Night - Frederick Keys
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/24/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, June 24 - vs. Jersey Shore (6:40 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Fifth Third Park to Host World Cup Watch Party on July 1 - Hub City Spartanburgers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.