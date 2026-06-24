Renegades Game Notes - 6/24/2026

Published on June 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (32-36, 2-2) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (50-19, 3-1)

RHP Luis Serna (3-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. RHP Kaleb Corbett (2-0, 2.81 ERA)

| Game 69 | Away Game 33 | Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | Bowling Green Ballpark | Bowling Green, Ky. | First Pitch 7:35 p.m. EDT |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Game (6/30): Celebration of Internet Culture

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rental & Silver Gades Tuesday

Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

STARTING ANEW: Friday began the second half of the 2026 SAL season, with records in the standings resetting to 0-0 for all teams. The First Half SAL North Championship was clinched on Thursday night by the Frederick Keys, who await to face the Second Half Champion in the North Division Series in September.

FIRST HALF FLOW: The Renegades had a rollercoaster of a first half to the 2026 season. After the first two series of the year, the 'Gades found themselves in fifth in the SAL North, but they worked their way to the top spot in the division going into May. However, Hudson Valley then went just 9-18 in the second month of the season, dropping it to fourth in the division. While the Renegades couldn't recover to make a push for the top spot, they did find more of their offense, averaging over 6.0 runs per game across their final series in the first half.

BLUEGRASS 'GADES: Hudson Valley continues its two-week road trip with a six-game series at Bowling Green. This is the second and final meeting between the 'Gades and the Hot Rods and the only meeting in Kentucky. The first time these two teams played back in late May, the Hot Rods took four of six games at Heritage Financial Park.

FAREWELL, SWEET PRINCE: OF Josh Moylan was promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots by the Yankees on Tuesday. He departs as the Renegades all-time franchise leader in Games Played (269), At-Bats (909), Hits (211), Singles (129), Doubles (47), Home Runs (28), Extra-Base Hits (82), Total Bases (356), Runs (121), RBIs (127), Walks (135) and Strikeouts (329). Moylan finished his final month with the Renegades on a high note, batting .316/.346/.763 with 10 HR including two multi HR games in his last 21 games. The Yankees signed Moylan as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 out of East Carolina University.

THE BIG ONE: The Renegades embark on a two-week, 12-game road trip against SAL South opponents starting Tuesday. The 'Gades played six games with the Rome Emperors, the Braves High-A affiliate last week, taking three of five (one game got canceled due to rain). This is the longest road trip of the season for the Renegades, and the first time they will spend two full weeks on the road against South Division opponents since April 18-30, 2023 (Rome and Greenville). Hudson Valley will travel over 2,000 miles round trip during the duration of the journey.

BACK TO BACK: Hudson Valley has won back-to-back series at home against Jersey Shore and on the road at Rome. It's the first time since April 14-19 at Frederick and April 21-26 vs Brooklyn that the Renegades have won back-to-back series. It's also just the second time this season that the 'Gades have gone back-to-back. Hudson Valley is 1-0 in rubber games in 2026 after going 2-0 in them in 2025.

LEADER OF THE PACK: Since 6/11, Kaeden Kent has five multi-hit performances, and he leads the team with 26 multi-hit games this season. During this stretch, Kent is batting .333/.400/.462 (13-for-39) with 7 R, 2 doubles, HR, 6 RBIs, 4 BB, and 9 K. Kent also leads the SAL in hits (81), is tied for second in doubles (17), and is tied for ninth among all non-AAA MiLB batters in hits.

RED-HOT CORE: Since returning from the IL on 5/26, Core Jackson is rocking a .359 OBP and a .571 SLG with 18 R, 5 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI, 12 BB, 16 K. Additionally, Jackson has gotten on base in 19 of his last 23 games played, grabbing 6 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI, and 14 BB over the stretch. Jackson more than doubled his home run total, and nearly doubled his RBI total since returning from the IL.

HOMER HAPPY: The Renegades have been tearing the cover off of the baseball in June. In their first series of the month at Frederick, the Renegades clubbed 12 home runs in the series, about 27.3% of their season total (12-of-44). The last time the Renegades hit at least 12 home runs in a single series was 7/25-7/30/2023 at Hickory when Hudson Valley hit 19 HR. It is the first time hitting at least a dozen home runs in a series at Heritage Financial Park since 9/7-9/11/2021 vs Brooklyn, when they hit 14 HR in a seven-game series. The Renegades have hit 42 homers in their last 24 games which is 56.7% of their season total of 74 home runs, and they have hit a homer in 16 of their last 18 games.

HOME RUN KING: Josh Moylan became the Renegades' all-time career home run leader with his 25th long ball on 6/10 vs. Jersey Shore. Moylan has 13 home runs in 2026 which is a career high, 10 of which have come since 5/21. Moylan is one of just eight players in team history in the 20 homer club, with seven of the members joining in the Yankees era (2021-Present).

GIVE AND TAKE: Since Core Jackson returned from the IL on 5/26, the Renegades have had more offensive firepower. They averaged 6.3 runs scored across their last four series compared to just 4.4 runs across their previous three series in May. The 'Gades also scored more than five runs on 13 occasions. However, the 'Gades have seen a major uptick in their team ERA. After delivering a 3.15 ERA in April that was best in High-A, the Renegades put up a 4.93 ERA in May. Through 17 games in June, the 'Gades have a 5.11 June ERA, relegating them from having one of the top-three best team ERAs in High-A to having the fifth best team ERA in the SAL.

SHAKA'S FLYING: Allen Facundo was named the SAL Pitcher of the Week on 6/8 for his performance on 6/4 at Frederick. Facundo struck out 12 batters across 6.0 hitless innings while walking four and picking up the win. It was the second time this season that Facundo struck out at least 12 batters, and his third start out of his last four that he completed 6.0 innings. He didn't allow a single hit or a run, making him just one of five 'Gades pitchers since HV became a Yankees affiliate in 2021 to accomplish the feat.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: The Renegades suffered their first six-game sweep in franchise history at the hands of the Frederick Keys the last time the two teams met in May, and had a -20 run differential in the series. Over the six games, HV tallied just eight hits and one run across innings 7-9. Additionally, Renegades pitching got hit with a 5.17 team ERA over the six-games. Renegades starters had a 6.49 ERA over the series. It was the first time the Renegades had been swept in a series longer than two games since Aug. 17-19, 2019 against the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the fifth-best ERA in High-A Baseball (4.37). With offense exploding across the minors, the 'Gades were one of just a handful of teams to have a sub-4.00 ERA for the first eight weeks of the season. However, their ERA jumped above 4.00 on 5/29 after Bowling Green scored 13 runs. The Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019. Additionally, the Renegades have struck out a league-high 710 batters this season.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently nine HV players with multi-game on-base streaks, and three players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Leading the way is IF Roderick Arias with a 14-game on-base streak. Right behind Arias is INF Kaeden Kent who's working a nine-game on-base streak.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch on 6/16 to take a High-A lead in HBPs in 2026 with 16. Through only 57 games played, Genther broke the Renegades single-season record for HBP, which belonged to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Genther is just two HBP away from tying the Renegades all-time career HBP record of 18 set by Cole Gabrielson. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: After a 5-0 shutout win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on 6/9 at home, the Renegades lead MiLB with 42 shutouts thrown since the beginning of the 2024 season. It's their first nine-inning shutout win since 4/9 vs. Wilmington, and their third of the season after setting franchise records in each of the last two years with 19 and 20 shutouts, respectively.

SIX OF ONE AND A HALF DOZEN: With their 10-3 loss on Wednesday 6/3 at Frederick, the Renegades dropped to six games under .500 for the first time as a New York Yankees affiliate (since 2021) and the first time overall since July 18, 2017, when the 'Gades were 10-16. However, the team has gone 7-4 in their last 11 games since that point.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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