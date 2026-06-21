Renegades Shock Rome with Comeback Win

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome, GA - The Hudson Valley Renegades stormed back to erase a five-run deficit to pick up a 7-6 win over the Rome Emperors on Sunday afternoon at AdventHealth Stadium.

The win gave the Renegades a series win over the Emperors. Hudson Valley has won back-to-back series for the first time since April 14-19 at Frederick and April 21-26 vs Brooklyn. This is just the second time this year that the Renegades have won back-to-back series.

The Emperors took a 6-1 lead in the bottom of the third, but the Renegades scored the final six runs of the game to complete the comeback.

Hudson Valley took the lead for good in the top of the ninth inning on a Camden Troyer RBI single, giving the Renegades their ninth win in their last at-bat this season.

The Renegades are now 1-0 in rubber games in 2026. They went 2-0 in rubber games in 2025.

With the win, the Renegades improve to 8-10 in 2026 in one-run games. They played four straight one-run games to finish the series after winning the first game of the series with the Emperors 14-5.

Hudson Valley took a one-run lead into the ninth inning for the third straight game, and the Emperors left the tying run on base for the second straight contest.

The Renegades hit one home run on Sunday and have hit 41 home runs in their last 23 games, 56.1% of their season total of 73 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game eight times in its last 15 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 15 of its last 17 games.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (2.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) got the start for the Renegades and allowed six runs in 2.2 innings, striking out three and getting no decision.

Liñan allowed a run to score without a hit in the first inning after a walk to Tate Southisene, two stolen bases and a sacrifice fly.

The Emperors scored five runs in the bottom of the third against Liñan, with John Gil hitting a three-run home run followed up by RBI singles from Dixon Williams and Mason Guerra.

Liñan has allowed six-or-more runs in two of his last three starts, and has a 14.04 ERA (13 ER/8.1 IP) in that span. He has allowed 4 HR, 7 BB and 9 H.

LHP Franyer Herrera (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K) threw six shutout innings out of the bullpen in relief and picked up his fourth win of the year.

This was the longest relief outing by a Renegades pitcher since Blas Castaño on 6/17/22 at Greensboro (6.0 IP).

It is just the sixth instance of a Renegades relief pitcher throwing 6.0-or-more IP in an outing since 2005.

Herrera became the first Renegades relief pitcher to throw 6.0 shutout innings since Jhonleider Salinas on 8/20/2017 at Aberdeen.

This was the second relief outing for Herrera of at least 5.0 IP, having thrown 5.2 innings of two-run ball in a relief outing against Bowling Green on 5/31, also picking up the win.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI) hit his first career leadoff home run in the top of the first inning. The blast was also his fifth of the season.

Sunday's game was the third game this season for Kent with 4-or-more RBIs, and his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. He last drove in four-or-more on 4/28 at Jersey Shore.

Kent leads the Renegades with 26 multi-hit games, and leads the South Atlantic League with 80 hits.

DH Core Jackson (2-for-5) picked up two hits and finished the series with hits in three straight games. Jackson is 4-for-14 with 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 K during the stretch.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (2-for-4, R, BB) reached base three times

CF Camden Troyer (3-for-5, 2 RBI) drove in the tying and winning runs in the game with singles in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively.

Sunday was Troyer's first three-hit game of the season and lifted his June batting line to .286/.435/.449.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to 13 straight games.

During the streak, Arias is batting .380/.431/.700 (19-for-50) with 14 R, 4 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, and 12 K.

Arias also has hits in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .338/.400/.585 (22-for-65) during the stretch.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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