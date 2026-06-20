Heartbreak Again as Rome Walks off Renegades

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome, GA - For the second straight game the Hudson Valley Renegades lost in a walk-off at the hands of the Rome Emperors, falling 5-4 on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Friday's game was the first game of the second half of the season. Hudson Valley has now lost the first game of the second half in four of the five seasons they have played a split season schedule.

The Renegades never trailed in the game until Owen Carey's walk-off single to right field off Tanner Bauman drove in John Gil with the winning run.

Dating back to the 2024 season, each of the Renegades last four losses at AdventHealth Stadium have come on Emperors walk-offs. That is the most that the Renegades have been walked-off on by any opponent over the last three seasons.

With the loss, the Renegades fall to 6-10 in 2026 in one-run games.

The Renegades stranded 11 Emperors runners on base, including leaving the tying run in scoring position in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Hudson Valley did not commit an error for the second straight game. They are 16-7 (.696) when not committing an error this season.

The Renegades did not hit a home run on Wednesday but have hit 38 home runs in their last 21 games, 54.2% of their season total of 70 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game seven times in its last 13 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 13 of its last 15 games.

LHP Allen Facundo (5.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K) struck out five across 5.2 innings and left the game with the Renegades leading 4-3.

Facundo threw a career-high 94 pitches in the outing. It is the third time this season that Facundo has thrown 90-or-more pitches in a start.

Facundo walked two batters, one was the second batter he faced in the first inning, John Gil, and the other was the last batter he faced, Mason Guerra in the sixth. This comes after issuing a career-high six walks in his last start.

In two starts against SAL South opponents, Facundo is 0-0 with a 6.17 ERA (11.2 IP, 13 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 8 K), compared to a 3.86 ERA (13 ER/30.1 IP) against SAL North foes.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) hit his sixth home run of the season and extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games.

The third inning blast off Briggs McKenzie was the first home run off a left-handed pitcher of the year for the switch- hitting Arias.

During the streak, Arias is batting .381/.429/.762 (16-for-42) with 12 R, 4 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 3 BB, and 11 K.

Arias also has hits in 13 of his last 15 games, batting .333/.394/.614 (19-for-57) during the stretch.

RF Luis Durango (2-for-3) had his third two-hit game with the Renegades and has hits in six of the seven games he has started with the team.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, R, 2B) doubled and scored a run in the first inning.

Jackson is in the midst of a 4-for-29 skid at the plate over his last seven games, but has three extra-base hits and has scored nine runs in the span.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) has put together five straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) has registered three scoreless appearances in his last four games.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Saturday, June 20 @ Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (3-3, 5.71) RHP Zach Royse (Debut) 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 @ Rome Emperors LHP Franyer Herrera (3-3, 5.19) RHP Colin Daniel (2-6, 5.33) 1 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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