Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Polanco's Production... Narciso Polanco has taken the month of June by storm. Over 14 games this month, He is 18-for-54 (.333) with three doubles and 12 RBI. Polanco has the third-most RBI of any Hot Rods hitter this season, collecting 37, trailing Theo Gillen (37) and Nathan Flewelling (35).

Again, Theo?... The Rays No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games. The streak started in Hudson Valley on May 27. Since then, Gillen in 29-for-76 (.382) with four doubles, two homers, and eight RBI. He has also walked 17 times, boasting a .515 OBP during the streak.

Summer Sluggers... The Hot Rods offense has kicked into another gear since turning the calendar to June. Bowling Green has posted a .287 team batting average in June, hitting well above their season average of .268. The team boasts three hitters with a .300 or higher batting average this month, including Theo Gillen (.400), Caden Bodine (.390), and Narciso Polanco (.333). After getting on base, the Hot Rods have swiped 36 bases in 45 attempts.

New Beginnings... Friday marks the start of the South Atlantic League second half. Each team will start with a clean slate, looking to lock up a second-half playoff spot. Bowling Green clinched the South Division first-half title last week, while the Frederick Keys secured the North Division first-half title in Thursday's finale.

Bodine's Bash... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has put together a 12-game hit streak. Starting on June 4 in Wilmington, Bodine caught fire. During the streak, he is 21-for-50 (.420) with one double, one homer, and 17 RBI. He has collected six multi-hit performances within the streak, including three three-hit games.

Award-Winning Week... After his start on Saturday, Jacob Kisting was awarded South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. The righty tossed 6.2 scoreless frames against the Rome Emperors, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. This is the second time this season Kisting has marked his career-best in strikeouts, also whiffing eight batters against Asheville at Bowling Green Ballpark on May 21. Overall this season, Kisting is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA through 10 appearances and 41.2 innings pitched.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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