Kisting Strikes out Career-High 12 Batters in 10-9 Heartbreaker

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Jacob Kisting struck out 12 batters, now tied for second-most in a single game in franchise history, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (47-19) lost in heartbreaking fashion, 10-9 to the Asheville Tourists (18-48) on Friday at HomeTrust Park in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kisting's 12 strikeouts match eight other Hot Rods pitchers tied for second-most in team history. He finished two strikeouts behind Trevor Martin's record of 14 set on June 4, 2024, in Asheville against the Tourists.

Asheville starter Parker Smith and Kisting started the game in a pitcher's duel. Smith faced the minimum through 4.0 innings. Kisting finished his first 3.0 innings with eight strikeouts and no runs allowed.

The Tourists started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth against Kisting. Justin Tomas Jr. led off with a single and stole second base. A fielder's choice off the bat of Alejandro Nunez put runners on the corners, and an errant pickoff attempt from Kisting brought in Thomas Jr. to score, giving the Tourists a 1-0 lead. Cesar Hernandez stepped in and doubled to right, knocking in Nunez, increasing the lead to 2-0.

Bowling Green responded in the top of the fifth against Smith. Narciso Polanco roped a one-out triple to right, and Tony Santa Maria singled him home, making it a 2-1 game. Ryan McCoy reached on catcher's interference and Juanfel Peguero singled to load the bases. Theo Gillen worked a bases-loaded walk to tie the game at 2-2.

Another run came in to score for the Tourists in the bottom of the fifth against Kisting. Jack Moss led off with a single, advanced to second on a groundout, and scored on a Kyle Walker single to give the Tourists a 3-2 lead.

Asheville added another run in the bottom of the sixth on a Nunez base hit, building up a 4-2 lead.

The Hot Rods tied the game again in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Bryce Collins. Marshall Toole doubled and Peguero walked. Gillen doubled to right field, plating both runners, evening the score at 4-4.

In the Asheville half of the seventh, Jack Moss walked, and Keduar Trujillo sent a two-run homer to right for a 6-4 Tourists lead. Asheville added another run on a solo homer from Hernandez, increasing the Tourists advantage to 7-4

Bowling Green struck for five runs in the top of the ninth against Asheville reliever Colby Langford. With two outs, Nathan Flewelling tripled, and Aidan Smith homered, making it 7-6. Polanco doubled, while Santa Maria and McCoy walked to load the bases. Marshall Toole doubled to right, clearing the bases, giving the Hot Rods a 9-7 lead.

The Tourists stormed back in the bottom of the ninth against Hot Rods reliever Junior William. John Garcia walked, and Reylin Perez sent a two-run home run to center, tying the game at 9-9. Walker walked, Thomas Jr. singled and advanced on an error, putting runners at second and third. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. took a base hit to center, scoring Walker to give the Tourists a 10-9 victory.

Francisco Frias (1-2) earned the win, recording just one out with a strikeout. William (4-2) was given the loss, allowing three runs on three hits and walking two while failing to record an out.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday at HomeTrust Park with a 5:05 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out LHP Dominic Niman (4-0, 1.44) to the mound against Asheville RHP Nolan DeVos (1-5, 6.75).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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