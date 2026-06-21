Hot Rods Tie Franchise Record with Six Homers in 14-1 Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Six different Bowling Green Hot Rods (48-19, 1-1) hitters belted home runs, tying a franchise record number from the 2012 and 2022 teams, in a 14-1 win over the Asheville Tourists (18-49, 1-1) on Saturday at HomeTrust Park in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bowling Green generated a run in the top of the first inning against Asheville starter Nolan DeVos. With one out, Caden Bodine and Nathan Flewelling both singled, and Aidan Smith walked to load the bases. Narciso Polanco lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Bodine, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Two additional runs scored in the top of the second for the Hot Rods against DeVos. Ryan McCoy led off with a double, and Marshall Toole clubbed a two-run homer to left, creating a 3-0 Hot Rods advantage.

The Hot Rods plated four runs in the top of the third inning against Tourists reliever Garrett Apker. Tony Santa Maria walked, stole second and third. McCoy walked and stole second. Toole knocked in both runners with a single, increasing the lead to 5-0. Toole stole second and advanced to third on a balk. Jose Perez walked, and Theo Gillen singled home both runners, making it a 7-0 game.

In the top of the fourth inning, Narciso Polanco and Tony Santa Maria clubbed back-to-back homers, giving the Hot Rods a 9-0 edge.

Bowling Green brought in four more runs in the top of the fifth against Asheville reliever Jackson Wells. Gillen led off with a solo shot to center. Bodine singled and Flewelling walked. Aidan Smith crushed a three-run homer to left-center, improving the lead to 13-0.

Asheville brought in their lone run in the bottom of the fifth on a Justin Thomas Jr. solo homer to left, making it 13-1.

The Hot Rods produced one more run in the top of the ninth on a solo homer from Flewelling for a 14-1 lead.

Andres Galan and Garrett Gainey combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to close out the game, ending the matchup in a 14-1 Hot Rods victory

Dominic Niman (5-0) earned the win, tossing 6.0 frames while allowing just one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts. DeVos (1-6) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits, walking two and striking out three.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch at HomeTrust Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jack Kartsonas (3-2, 4.85) to the mound against Asheville RHP Dylan Howard (0-2, 7.96).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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