'Burgers Late Rally Comes up Short

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - The Frederick Keys entered Thursday's game against the Spartanburgers needing a win to clinch the first half in the North Division and a playoff ticket in their return to affiliated baseball. After surrendering four runs in the first, the Spartanburgers (34-32) put together a late charge but came up short against the Keys (41-23) in a 6-5 loss.

Yeison Morrobel started the scoring on just the second pitch Thursday night. Hub City's leadoff man homered off starter JT Quinn (W, 3-0) to begin the game. Hub City mustered two more singles in the inning, but a caught stealing ended the frame.

RJ Austin and Ike Irish both singled to kick off the bottom of the first against Kamdyn Perry (L, 0-1). A third straight single from Wehiwa Aloy tied the game, and a walk loaded the bases. Leandro Arias drove in two more runs with a single. A groundout made it 4-1 Frederick before a lineout double play ended the threat.

Both starters settled down for a scoreless second inning. With two outs in the third, Hector Osorio homered for Hub City to trim the deficit to two. In the bottom of the fourth, the Keys got two runners on with one out on a walk and a hit batter. Irish singled in one run, and Hub City pulled Perry from the game. Luke Savage came in from the bullpen and set down the two batters he faced, but a one-out groundout scored a sixth Frederick run.

Hub City held the Keys off the board the rest of the way thanks to two innings from Savage and scoreless outings from Adrian Rodriguez and Kai Wynyard. Quinn completed five innings of two-run ball for the Keys. Todd Kniebbe replaced him and faced one over the minimum in the sixth and seventh.

Chandler Marsh took over in the eighth for Frederick. Morrobel greeted him with another solo home run, his second of the night and ninth of the season. With Frederick in front 6-3, the Keys turned to Joe Glassey for the ninth. After two outs to start the inning, Antonis Macias singled and Esteban Mejia reached on a throwing error. Morrobel singled in a run and represented the tying run at first base. A Luke Hanson double cut Frederick's lead to one and put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with two outs. Osorio grounded out to third to end the game.

With the win, the Keys punch their ticket to the 2026 South Atlantic League Playoffs on the final day of the first half of the season. Friday night's game between the Keys and Spartanburgers represents the first of 66 games in the second half. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Hub City will start Caden Scarborough (0-1, 1.69 ERA), and Frederick's starter is still TBD.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

'Burgers Late Rally Comes up Short - Hub City Spartanburgers

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