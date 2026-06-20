Grasshoppers Win Second Half Opener 7-3

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Reapers (38-29) received an early spark from Kyle Lodise, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers (42-25) responded with six unanswered runs and never looked back in a 7-3 victory on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

The Reapers grabbed the early lead in the first inning. Lodise turned on a 3-1 pitch and launched a solo home run to right field, giving Winston-Salem a 1-0 advantage before Greensboro had recorded an out.

The Grasshoppers answered in the third. After Josh Tate singled and stole second, Dylan Palmer lined an RBI single into right-center field to tie the game at 1-1.

An inning later, Jhonny Severino put Greensboro in front for good with a solo home run to left-center field.

The decisive inning came in the fifth.

After Greensboro loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single, Edward Florentino drew a bases-loaded walk before Brian Sanchez delivered a two-run single to left-center field. The three-run frame extended the Grasshoppers' lead to 5-1.

Greensboro continued to add on. Palmer drove home another run with an RBI single in the sixth before Florentino connected on a solo homer in the seventh to make it 7-1.

Carolina showed signs of life in the eighth.

Boston Smith opened the inning with a solo home run down the right-field line, his first blast of the series. Later in the frame, Ely Brown singled home George Wolkow to trim the deficit to 7-3. The Dash put another pair of runners aboard, but Greensboro escaped without further damage.

Lodise and Smith each homered for Winston-Salem, while Brown added an RBI single. The Reapers managed just five hits overall and stranded 10 runners on base in the loss.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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