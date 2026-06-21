Dash Held in Check as Greensboro Takes Series Lead

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (38-30) received another strong effort from their pitching staff, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers (43-25) capitalized on their opportunities and limited the Dash offense in a 5-1 victory on Saturday night at Truist Stadium.

In a game where runs were difficult to come by, Greensboro broke through in the fourth inning and never surrendered the lead.

After three scoreless innings, the Grasshoppers struck first in the fourth. Tony Blanco Jr. doubled and later scored on an RBI single from Brian Sanchez. Moments later, Camden Janik added another run-scoring hit to push Greensboro in front 2-0.

The Dash had a chance to answer immediately.

Following a walk by Ryan Burrowes, Winston-Salem moved the tying run into scoring position, but Greensboro starter Seth Hernandez escaped the threat by retiring the next two hitters.

Greensboro added to its advantage in the sixth when Sammy Stafura lifted a sacrifice fly to center after a leadoff triple by Jhonny Severino, extending the lead to 3-0.

An inning later, Carlos Caro connected on a solo home run down the left-field line to make it 4-0.

Winston-Salem finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh. George Wolkow worked a walk before Kaleb Freeman singled to put runners at the corners. Rylan Galvan followed with an RBI single to right field, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

The Dash threatened again in the eighth. Alex Ungar singled and stole second before advancing to third with two outs, but Greensboro stranded the runner and preserved its three-run advantage.

The Grasshoppers added an insurance run in the ninth when Carlos Caro scored on a sacrifice fly from Dylan Palmer.

Freeman and Galvan accounted for two of Winston-Salem's five hits, while Wolkow reached base twice. The Dash left six runners on base and were unable to generate the big inning needed to erase the early deficit.

Greensboro's pitching staff struck out 10 hitters and held Winston-Salem to one run, helping the Grasshoppers secure the victory.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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