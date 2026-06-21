Collins Collects Two Hits as Cyclones Fall, 4-2

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - 1B Corey Collins recorded two hits and reached base three times, but the Brooklyn Cyclones dropped their fifth straight game, falling 4-2 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

For the second consecutive night, Wilmington (2-0, 33-34) struck early.

SS Ronny Cruz hammered the first pitch of the home first inning for a double into the left-field corner before quickly taking third on a wild pitch. Two batters later, 1B Jacob Walsh lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, giving the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead.

Wilmington added to its advantage in the second. 3B Randal Díaz sparked a rally with an infield single to third before DH Caleb Farmer whacked the next pitch to deep right field. The right fielder was unable to make the leaping grab as the ball ricocheted off the wall. Díaz scored from first on Farmer's double to make it a 2-0 contest.

The Blue Rocks kept the pressure on when LF Elijah Nunez followed with a ground ball toward first that took an awkward hop and skipped into right field. Farmer raced home on the double, extending Wilmington's lead to 3-0.

The Blue Rocks added another run in the fifth. Walsh opened the inning with a double to left-center and advanced to third on a flyout. RF Jack Moroknek then hit a slow roller up the third-base line that could not be handled cleanly, allowing Walsh to score on the single, increasing the lead to 4-0.

Brooklyn (0-2, 25-42) finally broke through in the seventh.

CF John Bay led off the inning with a single and stole second before RF JT Benson lined a double to put runners at second and third. A wild pitch brought Bay home, and two batters later, 3B Trace Willhoite drove in another run with a groundout to third, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

That would be as close as the Cyclones would get.

Brooklyn mounted one final threat in the eighth. DH Ronald Hernandez singled with one out, and Collins followed with a walk, bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. However, a ground ball up the middle that deflected off the pitcher turned into an inning-ending double play.

RHP Eiker Huizi closed the door in the ninth, retiring the side in order to secure his second save of the season and Wilmington's 4-2 victory.

RHP Mikey Tepper (1-1) earned the first High-A win of his career for the Blue Rocks. The Liberty University product tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out two.

RHP José Chirinos (1-2) took the loss for Brooklyn after allowing four runs on nine hits over 5.0 innings. The 21-year-old walked one and struck out three.

The Cyclones will try to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-0, 2.42) is scheduled to make his second start of the week for Brooklyn, while Wilmington is expected to counter with RHP Riley Maddox (3-5, 4.55 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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