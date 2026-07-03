Wolkow Delivers Walk-Off Knock as Dash Edge Drive

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and the winning run standing ninety feet away, George Wolkow stepped into the batter's box looking for one swing to end it.

He got it.

Wolkow lined a single into left-center field, scoring Eddie Park from third and lifting the Winston-Salem Dash (45-33) to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Greenville Drive (30-45) on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash had watched a one-run lead slip away earlier in the game but saved their biggest hit for their final at-bat.

Park ignited the winning rally with a one-out double down the left-field line. After Greenville intentionally walked Ely Brown and Ryan Burrowes struck out, Jeral Perez drew a walk to load the bases and bring Wolkow to the plate. On the second pitch he saw, the Dash center fielder ripped a line drive into the gap, touching off a celebration near first base as Park raced home with the winning run.

Earlier in the night, Winston-Salem struck first in the opening inning. Perez singled, and Wolkow followed with a base hit before James Taussig launched a three-run home run to left field, giving the Dash a quick 3-0 lead.

Greenville answered immediately in the second. RBI singles from Antonio Anderson and Stanley Tucker highlighted a three-run frame that evened the score at 3-3.

The Dash regained the lead in the third when Perez tripled into the right-field corner and scored Burrowes to make it 4-3. Perez finished the night with a triple, a single, two walks, an RBI, and a run scored.

The Drive pulled even again in the seventh. Anderson doubled and later scored on a run-scoring double from Tucker to tie the game at 4-4.

From there, the bullpens took over. Jake Bockenstedt, Tommy Vail, Jack Young, Trey Cooper, and the Dash defense combined to hold Greenville to just one run over the final six innings, setting the stage for the ninth-inning heroics.

Taussig's three-run homer provided the early fireworks, Perez sparked the offense throughout the night, and Wolkow delivered the final blow as Winston-Salem secured a dramatic 5-4 walk-off victory.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.