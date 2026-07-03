Keys Defeat Cyclones in Game Three of Series Thursday Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured the game three victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Thursday night, winning by a score of 9-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys scored in seven of their eight innings of offense on the night to take down the Cyclones, as they'll look for back-to-back victories in game four of six Friday night in the second half of the series.

Frederick started out fast with a solo homer hit by Ike Irish in the bottom of the first, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play Thursday night.

The Keys added two more runs in the bottom of the second courtesy of an RBI single from Alfredo Velasquez and a run-scoring error that brought home Velasquez from third, making it a 3-0 lead for the home team heading into the third in game three of the six-game series.

Vance Honeycutt pushed the Frederick lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the third on a two-out RBI single to left, increasing the advantage up by four for Frederick approaching the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

In the bottom of the fourth, an RBI single from Wehiwa Aloy bumped up the Frederick lead to five going into the fifth, on what was a second two-out rally by the Keys of the evening.

Brooklyn responded however with a four-run top of the fifth inning, but an RBI sacrifice fly from Colin Yeaman gave Frederick a two-run lead at 6-4 entering the sixth in the Key City.

Irish homered for the second time of the night during the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot, increasing the lead back up to three approaching the eighth, following a scoreless seventh inning on both sides.

Aloy brought home two more runs in the bottom of the eighth on a two-RBI single to right, matching their largest lead of the night at five at 9-4, taking the game into the ninth with a five-run cushion at Nymeo Field.

Braeden Sloan worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning of relief to close out the game, handing the Keys their first win of the series over the Cyclones by a score of 9-4 in game three of the 12-game homestand.

The fourth game of the series between the Keys and Cyclones is set for 7 p.m. Friday night, to begin the second half of the series at Nymeo Field.

Friday's game represents the annual postgame Fireworks Extravaganza in celebration of Independence Day presented by Magic Mountain Chimney Sweeps. It is also the start of a weekend-long celebration of America's 250th Birthday.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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