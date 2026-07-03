Renegades Hold on against Wilmington

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades took down the Wilmington Blue Rocks 9-7 on Thursday night at Heritage Financial Park to kick off the America 250 celebration.

Hudson Valley scored first against Wilmington for the first time this series with a three-run bottom of the second inning.

The Renegades led 9-1 going into the seventh inning. Wilmington scored four runs in the seventh and one run in the eighth to make it a save situation for Kevin Stevens.

Every Renegade batter got a hit on Thursday night and six had an extra-base hit.

The Renegades hit two home runs and have hit 54 home runs in their last 31 games, 62.8% of their season total of 86 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game 12 times in its last 24 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 21 of its last 25 games.

Core Jackson hit his tenth home run of the season, making him the third Renegade this year (Kyle West and Josh Moylan) to have double-digit home runs. It is the first time since 2024 that the Renegades have had three batters reach double-digit homers.

The Blue Rocks only grabbed one hit and three base runners through the first four innings.

The Renegades improve to 2-7 against the Blue Rocks this season, all of which have been played at home.

LHP Allen Facundo (6.1, IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 1 HR) pitched into the seventh inning for the first time in his career

Thursday night marked the fourth time this season that Facundo has pitched for 6.0-or-more innings. It's the first time he's done so since 6/4 at Frederick.

Facundo faced one above the minimum through three innings and only allowed one hit through four.

Through six innings of work, Facundo allowed just one hit and six base runners. Two bequeathed runners came in to score in the seventh inning after he departed.

The home run by Angel Feliz marks the first homer allowed by Facundo since 5/21 at Brooklyn. It's just the third home run hit off Facundo this season.

RHP Kevin Stevens (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) earned his first save in 2026.

DH Core Jackson (2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, 3 SB) hit his 10th home run of the season and is up to a team-high 22 stolen bases.

Jackson extended his on-base streak to 11 games and is hitting .280/.308/.520 (14-for-50) across it with 6 R, 7 RBI, 3 2B, 3 HR, 2 BB, 8 K.

Jackson grabbed his 12th multi-hit performance of the season.

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, SB) extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Kent is batting .347/.393/.480 over the stretch with 14 R, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 BB, 17 K.

Kent stole his 20th base of the season. Through three years of college baseball, he only stole seven bases.

Kent broke a two-game hitless streak. He has not been held hitless in three straight games this season.

CF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, BB, K) has reached base in 20 of his last 21 games played and is working a 10-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .371/.467/.743 over the on-base streak with a 1.210 OPS, 7 R, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 8 BB, 9 K.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K) has hits in back-to-back games against the Blue Rocks.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI) extended his team best on-base streak to 22 straight games, and he has hits in 11 of his last 12.

Arias surpassed Eric Genther's 21-game on-base streak for the longest by a Renegades batter of the season.

During the stretch, Arias is batting .400/.440/.700 (34-for-85) with 18 R, 6 2B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 6 BB, and 24 K.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, SB) ripped his eighth double of the season since joining the Renegades on 5/12.

Tejeda grabbed his fifth multi-hit performance, and his second in his last three games played.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-4, 2B) hit his eighth double of the season.

Gonzalez extended his on-base streak to five games. He is hitting .333/.400/.500 over the stretch with a .900 OPS, 2B, 3B, 2 BB, 5 K.

RF Robbie Burnett (1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K) got his first hit of the season at Heritage Financial Park and his first extra-base hit of the season.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Friday, July 3 Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 5.21) RHP Alexander Meckley (0-2, 5.70) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Franyer Herrera (5-3, 3.99) RHP Yoel Tejeda, Jr., (2-5, 3.59) 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 5 Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-7, 6.56) RHP Miguel Sime, Jr. (0-1, 2.60) 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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