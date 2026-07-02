Cuevas, Cyclones Mash Their Way Past Frederick, 13-7

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - RF Yohairo Cuevas recorded the first multi-homer game of his career as the Brooklyn Cyclones blasted a season-high five home runs in a 13-7 victory over the Frederick Keys on Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The victory was Brooklyn's (7-4, 32-44) season-best fifth straight and seventh in its last eight games. It also marked the club's longest winning streak since a six-game run from June 14-20, 2025.

Brooklyn struck first in the second inning.

DH JT Benson looped a one-out single to right and stole second before 3B Colin Houck hit a ground ball to short. The throw sailed over the first baseman's head and rolled up the right-field line, allowing Benson to score on the error. After Cuevas drew a walk, LF Trace Willhoite smashed an RBI single to right-center to extend the lead to 2-0.

Frederick (5-6, 46-29) answered with a run in the bottom half. C Yasmil Bucce doubled with one out before a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases. A passed ball allowed Bucce to score, trimming the deficit to 2-1.

The Cyclones began their home run barrage in the fourth.

With one out in the frame, Cuevas launched a solo home run over the right-center field fence. The Bronx native's third homer with Brooklyn-and third in as many games-made it 3-1.

Brooklyn broke the game open in the fifth.

1B Corey Collins kept the inning alive with a two-out single before Benson singled and Houck walked to load the bases. Cuevas then worked another walk to force home a run, extending the lead to 4-1.

Willhoite followed with the biggest swing of the night, eviscerating a grand slam over the left-field wall. His fifth home run of the season-and Brooklyn's second grand slam in four games-stretched the advantage to 8-1.

The Cyclones added two more runs in the eighth when SS Mitch Voit drew a walk ahead of 2B Yonatan Henríquez, who blasted a two-run homer just to the right of straightaway center to make it 10-1.

Frederick responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by DH Colin Yeaman, a two-run double from 2B Edwin Amparo, and an RBI single by SS Brandon Butterworth to cut the deficit to 10-5.

Brooklyn answered immediately in the ninth with two more round-trippers.

Houck opened the inning with a walk, stole second, and scored when Cuevas launched his second homer of the night over the left-field fence. The two-run shot, his fourth home run in the last three games, pushed the lead to 12-5.

Later in the inning, Voit added a solo blast to straightaway center. His second home run in as many games-and team-high-tying 10th of the season-gave Brooklyn a commanding 13-5 advantage.

Bucce hit a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the ninth, but it was too little, too late as the Cyclones closed out a 13-7 victory.

RHP Robert Stock did not factor into the decision in his second minor league rehab start. The five-year Major League veteran allowed one unearned run on one hit over 2.1 innings, walking one and striking out two.

RHP Noah Hall (2-6) earned the victory in relief, tossing a season-high-tying 5.1 scoreless innings. The Charlotte, N.C., native allowed just one hit, walked four, and matched a career high with eight strikeouts.

Frederick starter RHP JT Quinn (3-1) suffered the first loss of his professional career. The 2025 second-round selection permitted four runs (three earned) on five hits in 4.2 innings, striking out five and walking two.

The Cyclones will look to extend their winning streak to six games on Thursday night. RHP José Chirinos (1-2, 4.85 ERA), the New York Mets' No. 26 prospect according to Baseball America, is scheduled to start for Brooklyn, while Frederick is expected to counter with RHP Yeiber Cartaya (1-1, 2.29 ERA). First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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