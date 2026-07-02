Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







In a Flew State... Rays No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling has found his groove over the last 13 games. The catcher is 16-for-47 (.340) with two doubles, one triple, four homers, and eight RBI during this stretch. Over the 13 games, he has raised his average from .240 to .259. Flewelling has the second-most homers (14) amongst active Hot Rods hitters, trailing only Connor Hujsak (16).

Southpaw Starter... Since June 3, Dominic Niman has been in the Hot Rods starting rotation. The lefty has made five starts, going 3-1 with a 3.24 ERA during the stretch. Out of his five starts, four have gone 5.0 innings or more. On June 20 against the Asheville Tourists, Niman set his career-high with 6.0 frames, allowing just one run on four hits against the Tourists.

Snapping a Streak... The Hot Rods are trying to avoid tying their longest losing streak of the season. Bowling Green dropped three consecutive games against the Greenville Drive between April 17 and April 19 in South Carolina. On top of this year's streak, Bowling Green has lost their last four matchups with the Grasshoppers, with the last win coming at Bowling Green Ballpark on August 22, 2025.

Connor's Continuation... On June 9, Connor Hujsak was promoted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Over 9 games with the Bulls, the outfielder hit .323 with two homers and seven RBI. On June 23, he returned to the Hot Rods. Since, Husjak is 13-for-34 (.382) with four doubles, one homer, and eight RBI. Even with two weeks away from the Hot Rods, Husjak still leads the team with 16 homers.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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