Winning Streak Ends at Five as Keys Top Cyclones, 9-4

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - RF Yohairo Cuevas drove in two runs for Brooklyn, but 1B Ike Irish slugged a pair of home runs as the Frederick Keys snapped the Cyclones' five-game winning streak with a 9-4 victory on Thursday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the setback, the Cyclones (7-5, 32-45) have won seven of their last nine games and remain three games behind first-place Greensboro.

Frederick (6-6, 47-29) scored in seven of its eight offensive innings to seize control early.

Irish wasted little time, crushing the second pitch of the home first inning over the right-field fence for his 11th home run of the season and a 1-0 Keys lead.

Frederick added two more runs in the second. DH Edwin Amparo singled with two outs, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by RF Alfredo Velásquez. Moments later, 2B Leandro Arias singled to right, and an errant throw towards third allowed Velásquez to score, extending the advantage to 3-0.

The Keys benefited from another break in the third. SS Wehiwa Aloy lifted a fly ball to right-center that was lost in the setting sun and glanced off the center fielder's glove for a triple. Two batters later, LF Vance Honeycutt lined an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Frederick added another run in the fourth. Arias walked, advanced to second on a single by Irish, and scored on Aloy's knock to center, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Brooklyn bounced back and cut the deficit to one in the fifth.

CF John Bay drew a two-out walk before DH Corey Collins doubled into the right-center field gap to plate the Cyclones' first run. Following a walk to C Daiverson Gutiérrez, 3B Jamari Baylor delivered an RBI single through the right side. After Baylor stole second, Cuevas laced a two-run single to right, trimming the deficit to 5-4.

However, that was as close as the Cyclones would get.

Honeycutt manufactured a run in the bottom of the fifth, drawing a walk, stealing second, advancing to third on a groundout, and scoring on 3B Colin Yeaman's sacrifice fly to left.

Irish struck again in the sixth, blasting a two-out solo home run to right-center for his second homer of the night and 12th of the season, extending the Keys' lead to 7-4.

The Keys put the game away in the eighth. With two runners aboard and two outs, Aloy snuck a two-run single through the middle to give Frederick a 9-4 lead.

RHP Yeiber Cartaya did not receive a decision for Frederick, falling one out shy of qualifying for the win. The Frederick starter allowed one run on three hits in 4.2 innings, walking three and striking out two.

RHP Tyson Neighbors (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Keys, tossing a perfect inning of relief in a minor league rehab appearance, striking out two.

RHP José Chirinos (1-3) was saddled with the loss for the Cyclones. The 21-year-old was charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 3.2 frames, walking two, and striking out seven.

The Cyclones attempt to return to the win column on Friday night. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-0, 1.74) is scheduled to start for Brooklyn, while Frederick is expected to counter with RHP Twine Palmer (3-3, 3.62). First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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