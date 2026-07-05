Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, July 5 - at Frederick (6:00 PM ET)

Published on July 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (7-7, 32-47) conclude a six-game road trip against the Frederick Keys (8-6, 49-29) - the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Md.

RHP Robert Stock (0-0, 3.38) is expected to make a minor league rehab start for the Cyclones. LHP Daviel Hurtado (4-1, 1.57) is expected to follow in bulk. The Keys are scheduled to counter with the Orioles' No. 20 farmhand per Baseball America, LHP Caden Hunter (1-0, 1.71).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones erased a six-run deficit but were unable to complete the comeback for the second-straight day, dropping their third consecutive game to the Frederick Keys, 10-8...LF JT Benson collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs in the loss...CF John Bay slugged his team-leading 12th home run and second in as many games...3B Colin Houck hit his seventh home run of the year in a multi-hit game...The Keys used four long balls to earn at least a split of the six-game series...LF Colin Tuft, C Yasmil Bucce, CF Vance Honeycutt and 1B Randal Diaz all homered for Frederick, driving in six of the Keys' 10 runs...Brooklyn scored four runs in the top of the 8th before Honeycutt and Diaz homered in the bottom half to retake the lead.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter was dominant on Tuesday night in Frederick, tossing 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a career-high eight...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.57), batting average against (.134) and WHIP (0.60)...He is also tied for the league lead in games started (7) and wins (4), and he is fifth in innings pitched (34.1).

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF J.T. Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones' recent offensive surge...Benson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against Frederick...The 24-year-old launched a grand slam last Saturday night, and was a single shy of the cycle on June 23, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...Benson has reached base in 28-straight contests since May 22, posting a .324/.420/.637/1.057 slashline with 23 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, six home runs, 24 RBI, and six stolen bases...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 19, Benson is tied for third in the South Atlantic League in doubles (11), tied for fourth in triples (2), tied for fourth in extra-base hits (19), fourth in slugging percentage (.583), and fifth in OPS (.969)...Entering play on Sunday, the Crestwood, Ky. native leads the entire New York Mets' farm system in RBI (50), triples (7), extra-base hits (38), and doubles (21).

A BAY BAY: OF John Bay homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday at Frederick...The Austin Peay State product leads the team with 12 home runs on the season...Entering the week, Bay had hit just two home runs away from Maimonides Park on the year...In 32 games at home, Bay has a .306/.444/.667/1.111 slashline with eight home runs and 32 extra-base hits...In 37 games away from home, Bay is slashing .150/.285/.256/.541 with four home runs and six extra-base hits...Bay also homered in back-to-back games in Bowling Green on May 8 and May 9.

HOMER HAPPY: The Cyclones clubbed a season-high five home runs in a 13-5 win at Frederick on Wednesday night...Brooklyn had not powered five long balls in a single contest since April 30, 2025, vs. Wilmington...INF Jacob Reimer recorded the third three-homer game in franchise history that day, while C Ronald Hernandez added a multi-homer effort...Brooklyn homered in eight consecutive games dating back to June 23 vs. Jersey Shore...The stretch is the longest for the Cyclones since the minor league stat portal began in 2005...Brooklyn's previous high was seven straight from August 18-25, 2023, vs. Hudson Valley and at Asheville...Since that date, the Cyclones have hit 24 home runs, the second most in all Minor League Baseball and seven more than anyone in the South Atlantic League.

LA POTENCIA: OF Yohairo Cuevas struck again on Friday night against Frederick...After his three-game home run streak was snapped on Thursday, the Bronx native clubbed his fifth home run in as many games...Cuevas hit two home runs on Wednesday night against Frederick, his first career multi-homer game...It is the second multi-homer game for the Cyclones this year, joining C Ronald Hernandez, who accomplished the feat on May 10 at Bowling Green...Cuevas hit his first two career High-A home runs over the weekend against Jersey Shore...Cuevas played 60 games (233 PA) as a Cyclone over the past two seasons before connecting on his first home run...Since then, Cuevas has launched five homers over 25 PA...Dating back to June 5 with Single-A St. Lucie, the 22-year-old is slashing .320/.469/.707/1.176 with 17 runs scored, 15 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 19 RBI, five stolen bases, and 18 walks to 16 strikeouts.

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently...The Milwaukee, Wis. native reached base three times on Saturday with a hit and two walks at Frederick...Over his last 30 games since May 22, Voit is hitting .275/.407/.467/.874 with 29 runs scored, five doubles, six home runs, 18 RBI, 19 walks to 26 strikeouts, and 14 stolen bases...Voit had his 11-game on-base streak snapped on Friday...He went 14-for-44 (.318) at the dish during that stretch...Entering play on Sunday, the 21-year-old is tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League in hit-by-pitches (11) and tied for eighth in stolen bases (26).

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate...The Venezuelan-born catcher hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday - his second consecutive game with a homer - to set a new career-high...The 22-year-old saw his 7-game hitting streak come to an end last Saturday, during which he slashed .300/.432/.367/.799 with seven walks...Since May 24, Hernandez has hit .286/.400/.429/.829 in 28 games with 18 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 12 RBI, and 13 stolen bases.

KING HENRÍ-QUEZ: INF/OF Yonatan Henríquez extended his hitting streak to four games on Friday against Frederick...Henríquez picked up two hits on Thursday after connecting on his third home run of the season on Wednesday...The utility man went 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, two RBI, and three stolen bases last week against Jersey Shore...The Puerto Plata, D.R. native collected a career-high four hits in Wednesday's win...Since June 16, Henríquez is hitting .323/.373/.452/.825 with seven runs scored, five doubles, one home run, four RBI, four walks, and six stolen bases...The switch-hitter has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games.

COLL ME MAYBE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI on Thursday in Frederick...In 27 games since May 28, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .281/.450/.506/.956 with 15 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs, 22 RBI, and 27 walks to 25 strikeouts...Collins is also riding a 13-game on-base streak since June 17, going 14-for-44 (.318) at the plate with seven runs scored, three doubles, seven RBI, and 11 walks to nine strikeouts...Since May 28, the Georgia product is second in the South Atlantic League on-base percentage (.450), fourth in walks (28), and 12th in OPS (.956).

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins continued to excel in a starting capacity against Jersey Shore on Saturday night...The 26-year-old fired 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing only four hits, while striking out a batter and walking none...Two weeks ago, "The Hawk" passed RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 2.29 ERA (9 ER in 35.1 IP) over his last 16 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (152), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (201) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander has also logged 161.0 innings with Brooklyn, surpassing RHP Garrison Bryant for third in all-time innings pitched (146.1).

BAYLOR SWIFT: INF Jamari Baylor is off to a torrid start to his Cyclones career...The 25-year-old is 9-for-31 (.290) through his first nine games with Brooklyn, scoring seven runs, tallying four extra-base hits, two home runs, and six runs batted in...Dating back to his time with Single-A St. Lucie, Baylor had his 17-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday...The Richmond, Va. native hit .316/.418/.667/1.085 during that time with 12 runs scored, five doubles, five homers, and 13 RBI.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall set the standard on the Cyclones' pitching leaderboard this season...The 25-year-old had his best outing of the season Wednesday, matching a season-high 5.1 innings while allowing a season-low one hit and striking out a career-high-tying eight batters to bring his career total to 201...Hall surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time strikeout record on June 7 at Jersey Shore, and now sits alone in both innings pitched (195.0) and games started (39) on the career list...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Brooklyn has the third-most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 76 hit-by-pitches, behind Winston-Salem and San Diego's Single-A Lake Elsinore...OF John Bay was plunked for the 17th time last Friday night, setting the Cyclones' single-season record...Bay previously shared the mark with OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero (2025)...Bay is tied for the South Atlantic League lead and is tied for third in MiLB after taking his 19th hit-by-pitch on Saturday, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league with 11 each...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Cyclones arms struck out 66 batters last week against Jersey Shore, and punched out 73 batters in their last home series against Frederick...In June, the Cyclones posted a 3.66 ERA (101 ER in 221.1 IP), the best mark in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA (162 ER in 390.1 IP), which is the fourth lowest among full-season minor league affiliates...Only Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.35), Chicago's (AL) Single-A Kannapolis (3.55) and Arizona's High-A Hillsboro (3.61) have a lower team ERA...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 3.30 (73 ER in 199.1 IP), which is fourth in all of Minor League Baseball.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On July 5, 2014, the Cyclones hosted their first Seinfeld Night on the 25th anniversary of the show's first episode airing...Fans from 26 states and five countries traveled to Coney Island to be a part of one of the largest in-park crowds in ballpark history.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has four of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (6), LHP Nicolas Carreño (25), RHP José Chirinos (26), and Gutiérrez (28)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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