Santa Maria Collects Grand Slam in Loss to Grasshoppers

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - Tony Santa Maria collected another three-hit game, including a grand slam, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (53-24) dropped the third game of the series, 23-10 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (51-27, 10-2) on Thursday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro opened the scoring in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Dominic Niman. Sammy Stafura, Yordany De Los Santos, and Murf Gray all singled to load the bases. Axiel Plaz singled to left, scoring Stafura, making it a 1-0 game. Edwards Florentino took a base hit to right, scoring De Los Santos. Easton Carmichael drove in Gray with a sacrifice fly to center, creating a 3-0 Greensboro lead.

The Hot Rods responded with a run in the top of the second inning against Grasshoppers starter Seth Hernandez. Santa Maria logged a one-out single and stole second. Ryan McCoy doubled to right, scoring Santa Maria, making it a 3-1 game.

Josh Tate added a run for Greensboro in the bottom of the second with a solo homer, giving the Grasshoppers a 4-1 lead.

The Grasshoppers plated two more runs in the bottom of the third against Niman. Florentino hit a solo shot to right center. One out later, Jhonny Severion sent a homer over the wall in center, increasing the Grasshoppers lead to 6-1.

Five runs came around to score for Bowling Green in the top of the fourth inning against Hernandez. Santa Maria led off with a double and McCoy singled to put runners on the corners. McCoy stole second, and Santa Maria took home. Marshall Toole walked, and one out later, Bryan Broecker blasted a three-run homer to make it a 6-5 game.

The Grasshoppers drove in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth against Niman. Stafura led off with a solo shot to left. Dylan Palmer walked and stole second. Plaz knocked him in with a base hit to make it 8-5.

Nathan Flewelling launched a solo homer to left center to start the top of the fifth, bringing the score to 8-6.

Greensboro scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth against the Bowling Green bullpen to take an 18-6 lead. The Grasshoppers added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Carmichael three-run blast, increasing their lead to 21-6.

The Hot Rods fought back with four runs in the top of the seventh against Grasshoppers reliever Jose Garces. Broecker, Connor Husjak, and Narciso Polanco walked to load the bases. Santa Maria lifted a grand slam over the left field wall, creating a 21-10 score.

Two more runs came around to score for Greensboro in the bottom of the seventh, increasing the Grasshoppers advantage to 23-10. Neither team scored the rest of the way, ending in a 23-10 Hot Rods loss.

Yulian Quintana (3-0) received the win, tossing 1.1 frames, allowing one run on two hits. Niman (5-2) was given the loss, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits, walking two and striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the fourth game of a six-game set at First National Bank Field with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jack Kartsonas (4-3, 4.70) against Greensboro RHP Cameron Keshock (2-4, 5.20).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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