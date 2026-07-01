Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, July 1 - at Frederick (7:00 PM ET)

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (6-4, 31-44) continue a six-game road trip against the Frederick Keys (5-5, 46-28) - the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - on Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m. ET from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in Frederick, Md.

RHP Robert Stock (0-0, 4.76) is expected to make a minor league rehab start for the Cyclones. RHP Noah Hall (1-6, 6.09) is expected to follow, pitching in bulk. The Keys are scheduled to counter with the Orioles' No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP JT Quinn (3-0, 2.95).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:45 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones won their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night, taking the opener with the Keys, 5-3...LHP Daviel Hurtado struck out a career-high eight batters over 6.0 one-hit innings to earn his fourth win of the season...SS Mitch Voit drove in three runs in the win, going 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an RBI single...1B Ronald Hernandez homered for the second consecutive game, setting a new career-high with seven...3B Colin Houck and 2B Jamari Baylor picked up two hits each for Brooklyn...RHP Ryan Dollar earned his first save as a Cyclone, striking out a pair in the 9th.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter was dominant on Tuesday night in Frederick, tossing 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a career-high eight ...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.57), batting average against (.134), WHIP (0.60) and innings pitched (34.1)...He is also tied for the league lead in games started (7) and wins (4).

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently... The Milwaukee, Wis. native drove in three runs on two hits Tuesday against Frederick, including his ninth home run of the season...Over his last 27 games since May 22, Voit is hitting .292/.421/.481/.902 with 26 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs, 17 RBI, 18 walks to 22 strikeouts, and 14 stolen bases...Voit has also reached base safely in 10 straight games since June 17, going 13-for-39 (.333) at the dish...Entering play on Wednesday, the 21-year-old is tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League in hit-by-pitches (11) and tied for sixth in stolen bases (26).

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate...The Venezuelan-born catcher hit his seventh home run of the season on Tuesday - his second consecutive game with a homer - to set a new career-high...The 22-year-old saw his 7-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday, during which he slashed .300/.432/.367/.799 with seven walks...Since May 24, Hernandez has hit .304/.423/.467/.890 in 25 games with 18 runs scored, four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 RBI, and 12 stolen bases.

BAYLOR SWIFT: INF Jamari Baylor is off to a torrid start to his Cyclones career...The 25-year-old is 8-for-23 (.348) through his first seven games with Brooklyn, scoring five runs, tallying four extra-base hits, two home runs, and six runs batted in...Dating back to his time with Single-A St. Lucie, Baylor has reached base safely in 16-straight games since the second game of a doubleheader on May 13...The Richmond, Va. native is hitting .321/.429/.698/1.127 during that time with 11 runs scored, five doubles, five homers, and 12 RBI.

OFFENSE ONSLAUGHT: Brooklyn's bats erupted during their series against Jersey Shore...The Cyclones scored 45 runs on 62 hits in the six-game series, averaging 7.5 runs per game...Last week against Wilmington, the 'Clones scored only 14 runs through six games...A big reason why has been the long ball - the 'Clones launched 12 home runs during the series, including at least one in every game.

KING HENRÍ-QUEZ: INF/OF Yonatan Henríquez was a tough out all week against Jersey Shore...The utility man went 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, two RBI, and three stolen bases...The Puerto Plata, D.R. native collected a career-high four hits in Wednesday's win...Since June 16, Henríquez is hitting .326/.370/.419/.789 with five runs scored, four doubles, two RBI, three walks, and five stolen bases...The switch-hitter had a nine-game on-base streak snapped on Sunday.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Brooklyn has the most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 73 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay was plunked for the 17th time on Friday night, setting the Cyclones' single-season record...Bay previously shared the mark with OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero (2025)...Bay leads the South Atlantic League and is tied for second in MiLB after taking his 18th hit-by-pitch on Sunday, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league with 11 each...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins continued to excel in a starting capacity against Jersey Shore on Saturday night...The 26-year-old fired 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing only four hits, while striking out a batter and walking none...Two weeks ago, "The Hawk" passed RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.08 ERA (4 ER in 33.1 IP) over his last 15 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (151), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (185) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander has also logged 159.0 innings with Brooklyn, surpassing RHP Garrison Bryant for third in all-time innings pitched (146.1).

LA POTENCIA: OF Yohairo Cuevas slugged his first two career High-A home runs over the weekend against Jersey Shore...The New York native opened the scoring with a long solo shot to right-center for his first homer as a Cyclone on Saturday and homered off the scoreboard to break the game open for the Cyclones on Sunday...Cuevas played 60 games as a Cyclone over the past two seasons before connecting on his first home run...In the series, Cuevas went 4-for-14, slashing .286/.412/.714/1.126 and added three walks and a stolen base.

WILD, WACKY, WALK-OFF: Brooklyn captured their first walk-off victory of the season in a chaotic game on Tuesday night, 8-7, to open the series with the BlueClaws...C Daiverson Gutiérrez's RBI single in the 10th snapped Brooklyn's six-game losing streak...Tuesday's contest was a seesaw affair, with Brooklyn plating runs in five of 10 innings as they clawed their way back from a 7-3 deficit...The win marked Brooklyn's first walk-off victory since August 26 of last season, when INF Nick Roselli launched a three-run walk-off homer against Hudson Valley.

COLL ME MAYBE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...In 24 games since May 28, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .275/.439/.513/.952 with 12 runs scored, four doubles, five home runs, 21 RBI, and 23 walks to 23 strikeouts...Collins is also riding a 10-game on-base streak since June 17, going 11-for-35 (.314) at the plate with four runs scored, two doubles, six RBI, and seven walks to seven strikeouts...Since May 28, the Georgia product is tied for second in the South Atlantic League in walks (24), fifth in on-base percentage (.439) and 11th in RBI (21) and OPS (.952).

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF J.T. Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones' recent offensive surge...Benson launched a grand slam on Saturday night, and was a single shy of the cycle on Tuesday, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...The 24-year-old has reached in 25-straight contests since May 22, posting a .303/.410/.618/1.028 slashline with 18 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 21 RBI, and five stolen bases...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 19, Benson is tied for fourth in the South Atlantic League in doubles (10), tied for third in triples (2), tied for fifth in extra-base hits (17), sixth in slugging percentage (.559), and sixth in OPS (.932)...Entering play on Wednesday, the Crestwood, Ky. native leads the entire New York Mets' farm system in RBI (47), triples (7), extra-base hits (36), and doubles (20).

DAIVERSON DELIVERS: C Daiverson Gutiérrez has found his stride at the plate in June...The 20-year-old provided the walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning in Tuesday's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore and collected a go-ahead RBI knock in the 7th in Friday's 6-5 triumph...In 19 games during the season's third month, Gutiérrez hit .269/.337/.449/.786 with 12 runs scored, six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 RBI, and eight walks to 10 strikeouts...The Venezuela native has raised his batting average by 41 points (.148 to .189) and OPS by 99 points (.499 to .598) during the month.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall has continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard this season...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record on June 7 at Jersey Shore, and now sits alone in both innings pitched (189.2) and games started (39) on the career list after his Thursday night start...On Thursday against the BlueClaws, Hall punched out seven to raise his career total to 193...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Cyclones arms struck out 66 batters last week against Jersey Shore, and punched out 73 batters in their last home series against Frederick...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.40 ERA (135 ER in 357.1 IP), which is the third lowest among full-season minor league affiliates...Only Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.29) and Chicago's (AL) Single-A Kannapolis (3.36) have a lower team ERA...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 3.01 (59 ER in 176.2 IP), which is the best mark in all of Minor League Baseball.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has four of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (6), LHP Nicolas Carreño (25), RHP José Chirinos (26), and Gutiérrez (28)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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