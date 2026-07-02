Dash Break Open Tie Game with Eight-Run Eighth

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A tight game turned into a rout in the blink of an eye. The Winston-Salem Dash (44-33) entered the bottom of the eighth inning tied 4-4 with the Greenville Drive (30-44), but erupted for eight runs in the frame to secure a 12-4 victory on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

After battling back from an early two-run deficit and tying the game in the seventh, the Dash delivered their biggest offensive inning of the second half to put the contest away.

Greenville struck first in the third inning. Ronny Hernandez launched a solo home run before Enddy Azocar plated another run with a ground ball double play to give the Drive a 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem answered in the fourth when Kaleb Freeman crushed a two-run homer to right-center field, scoring George Wolkow and evening the game at 2-2.

The Drive regained control with single runs in the fifth and sixth. Azocar delivered an RBI single in the fifth before Luke Heyman connected on a solo home run in the sixth, pushing Greenville in front 4-2.

The Dash pulled even in the seventh.

Arxy Hernandez and Bryce Eblin opened the inning with singles before an error allowed Hernandez to score. Later in the frame, Ryan Burrowes lined an RBI single through the right side to bring home Eblin and tie the game at 4-4.

Then came the decisive eighth.

Freeman started the rally with a single. After a walk and another base hit, which loaded the bases, Alex Ungar delivered a two-run single to put Winston-Salem in front. A wild pitch added another run before a string of walks forced home two more. Freeman later drew a bases-loaded walk, and James Taussig capped the inning with a two-run double to right field.

By the time the inning ended, the Dash had sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runs to transform a deadlocked game into a 12-4 advantage.

Freeman finished with three RBIs, including his game-tying home run and a bases-loaded walk during the eighth-inning outburst. Taussig added two RBIs with his late double, while Burrowes, Ungar, and Eblin each contributed key hits in the comeback.

After Greenville scored four runs against the Dash bullpen through six innings, Tanner McDougal delivered a scoreless eighth to earn the victory before Jake Curtis closed out the ninth.

What had been a tense, back-and-forth contest for seven innings ended with a statement. Winston-Salem's eight-run eighth turned a tie game into a runaway win and secured a second straight victory over Greenville.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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