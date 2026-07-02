Early Offense Not Enough in 10-8 Loss to Grasshoppers

Published on July 1, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - Tony Santa Maria collected a three-hit performance, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (53-23, 6-5) early offense wasn't enough, falling to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (50-27, 9-2) on Wednesday, 10-8 at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumped out in front in the top of the second inning against Grasshoppers starter Jack Anker. With two outs, Ryan McCoy slugged a solo homer to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Greensboro responded in the bottom of the second against Bowling Green starter Jacob Kisting. Axiel Plaz launched a leadoff, solo homer to center, tying the game at 1-1.

Three more runs came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fifth against Anker. Carlos Colmenarez led off with a base hit to right. Aidan Smith and Nathan Flewelling worked walks to load the bases. A throwing error from the catcher Plaz on a pickoff attempt scored Colmenarez and moved runners to second and third. Connor Husjak singled home Smith, and Narciso Polanco brought in Flewelling with a sacrifice fly, giving Bowling Green a 4-1 lead.

The Grasshoppers fought back with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning against Kisting. Jhonny Severino took a base hit to center, and Josh Tate reached on a bunt single, putting runners on first and second. Two outs later, Sammy Stafura brought in both runs with a double, making it 4-3.

Greensboro plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Bowling Green reliever Ryan Andrade. Edward Florentino worked a one-out walk, and Severino doubled, putting runners at second and third. Tate drove in Florentino with a sacrifice fly to left, tying the game at 4-4. Brian Sanchez singled home Severino to give Greensboro a 5-4 lead. Dylan Palmer reached on catcher interference, and Stafura hit a three-run homer, making it 8-4.

Two additional runs scored for the Grasshoppers in the bottom of the seventh on a Severino double and a Tate single, creating a 10-4 Grasshoppers lead.

Bowling Green exploded for three runs in the top of the eighth inning against Greensboro reliever Treyson Peters. Narciso Polanco and Santa Maria led off the inning with singles. Marshall Toole doubled down the right field line, scoring both runners. Colmenarez singled to center, scoring Toole, making it a 10-7 game.

The Hot Rods plated the final run of the game in the top of the ninth against Grasshoppers reliever Jacob Bimbi. Flewelling led off with a walk, and Hujsak hit into a fielder's choice, but a throwing error from the shortstop Stafura put Husjak at second. He advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a Santa Maria single, bringing the score to 10-8.

That was all the offense the Hot Rods could collect, ending the game in a 10-8 Grasshoppers win.

Victor Cabreja (3-4) picked up the win, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. Andrade (3-1) was given the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on three hits with one walk.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out LHP Dominic Niman (5-1, 3.00) against Greensboro RHP Seth Hernandez (3-1, 2.88).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.