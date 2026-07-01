Dash Walk off Drive in Extra-Inning Thriller

Published on June 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







With two outs in the bottom of the 10th and the winning run in on third, Kyle Lodise stepped to the plate with a chance to send a home Dash crowd home happy. Seven pitches later, Lodise watched ball four sail outside, forcing home the winning run and lifting the Winston-Salem Dash (43-33) to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Greenville Drive (30-43) on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

The Dash trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the 10th after the Drive scratched across the automatic runner on an RBI single from Luke Heyman. With their backs against the wall, Winston-Salem answered immediately.

Starting the inning at second base, George Wolkow raced home when James Taussig lined a single through the right side to tie the game at 4-4. After a strikeout, Taussig's pinch-runner Alex Ungar stole second base before Arxy Hernandez worked a walk. Ely Brown lined out for the second out of the inning, but Eddie Park followed with a walk to load the bases and bring Lodise to the plate.

The Dash shortstop worked his third walk of the night, forcing home Ungar and setting off the celebration as Winston-Salem poured from the dugout following the 5-4 walk-off win.

Earlier in the game, the Dash erased an early deficit with a two-run second inning. Park drew a bases-loaded walk before Lodise added a sacrifice fly to give Winston-Salem a 2-1 lead. An inning later, Jeral Perez delivered an RBI single to score Taussig and extend the advantage to 3-1.

Greenville battled back in the sixth. Yoeilin Cespedes launched a solo home run before Mason White added an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

Both teams had chances late. The Dash stranded runners at second and third in the ninth after Lodise doubled and Park reached third, while Greenville left the bases loaded in the eighth against the Winston-Salem bullpen.

Those escapes proved crucial.

After Greenville grabbed a one-run lead in the 10th, the Dash delivered the final answer. Taussig's game-tying RBI single set the stage, and Lodise's patient plate appearance completed the comeback.

Mathias LaCombe earned the victory after striking out two in the top of the 10th, while Lodise finished the night with two RBIs, including the game-winning walk.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

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