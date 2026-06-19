Dash Erase Five-Run Deficit, Surge Past Greensboro

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Down 5-0 through four and a half innings, the Winston-Salem Dash (38-28) looked destined for a series split. Instead, the Dash erupted for eight unanswered runs over the final four innings to storm back for an 8-5 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (41-25) on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

The comeback began in the fifth and was completed with a three-run seventh, as Winston-Salem rallied from its largest deficit of the season against Greensboro.

The Grasshoppers controlled the early portion of the game.

Greensboro scored in the first on an RBI single from Axiel Plaz, added another run in the third on an RBI knock from Easton Carmichael, and pushed the lead to 3-0 in the fourth when Tony Blanco Jr. launched a solo home run to right field.

The advantage grew to 5-0 in the fifth. Following a throwing error, Murf Gray doubled home a run before Plaz added another RBI single.

Then everything changed.

Leading off the bottom of the fifth, George Wolkow tripled into the right-field corner to spark the rally. After Rylan Galvan and Ely Brown reached base, Winston-Salem pushed across two runs on a pair of fielder's choices before Alex Ungar crushed a three-run home run to right field, tying the game at 5-5.

The Dash weren't finished.

In the seventh, Arxy Hernandez singled and advanced to second on a Greensboro error before Bryce Eblin dropped down a bunt single. A wild pitch brought home the go-ahead run, and moments later, Kyle Lodise ripped a two-run double into the left-center field gap, extending the lead to 8-5.

The bullpen made sure the comeback held.

After Mathias LaCombe stabilized the game in the middle innings, Jake Bockenstedt stranded the bases loaded in the seventh to preserve the tie. Frankeli Arias followed with two scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season.

Ungar's game-tying three-run homer highlighted the comeback, while Lodise delivered the decisive blow with his two-run double in the seventh. After trailing by five runs, Winston-Salem outscored Greensboro 8-0 over the final five innings to secure the win.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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