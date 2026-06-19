Keys Take Home South Atlantic League First Half Division Title Thursday Night

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured the South Atlantic League North Division first half title Thursday night in a victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) winning by a score of 6-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys led from the second inning on enroute to the title victory and have qualified for the 2026 South Atlantic League playoffs for the first time in franchise history. It is the Keys' first playoff appearance overall since 2017 and their 12th in franchise history.

Despite the Spartanburgers getting a solo homer to lead things off in the top of the first, Frederick responded with a four-run bottom of the first, thanks to an RBI single from Wehiwa Aloy, a two-RBI single from Leandro Arias, and an RBI groundout from Elis Cuevas. This made it 4-1 in favor of the Keys through the first inning of play.

After both sides went scoreless in the second, a second home run for Hub City in the top of the third made it a 4-2 game heading into the fourth from the Key City.

During the bottom of the fourth, RBIs from Ike Irish and Aloy pushed the lead for the Keys up to four at 6-2, as Frederick entered the fifth leading by four in the fourth game of the seven-game series.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, Todd Kniebbe came on in relief in the top of the sixth and had a 1-2-3 inning, taking the game to the seventh with the Keys hanging on to a four-run lead at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

With both teams finishing with zeros in the seventh, a third solo bomb by the visiting Spartanburgers cut the deficit to three, putting the contest to the ninth with the Keys leading up three.

Despite the Spartanburgers getting two runs home in the top of the ninth, Joe Glassey recorded the final out and secured the title victory for Frederick, winning by a score of 6-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The second half of the 2026 season begins Friday night in game five of the seven-game series between the Keys and Spartanburgers. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game represents Soccer Night with there being a Soccer Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans age 13 and over presented by Trollinger Law. There will also be postgame fireworks presented by Mattress Warehouse.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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