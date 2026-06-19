Cyclones Late Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Blue Rocks

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - 3B Colin Houck crushed a two-run home run off the batter's eye in center field in the ninth inning, but the Brooklyn Cyclones' comeback bid came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the first-half finale on Thursday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

After being held without a baserunner through the first three innings, Wilmington (31-34) broke through in the fourth.

SS Eli Willits started the rally with an infield single and moved to second on a base hit by DH Ronny Cruz. CF Yeremy Cabrera followed with an RBI single to center field to put Wilmington in front. Later in the inning, 2B Ángel Felíz dunked a two-out RBI single to center, giving the Blue Rocks a 2-0 advantage.

Wilmington added to its lead in the fifth.

3B Randal Díaz singled to begin the inning and quickly advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, RF Teo Banks launched a two-run homer over the left-center field fence. His third home run of the season doubled the Blue Rocks' lead to 4-0.

Brooklyn (25-40) finally broke through in the seventh inning.

DH Ronald Hernandez drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a single by 1B Corey Collins. C Daiverson Gutiérrez chased in the Cyclones' first run with a sacrifice fly to center, trimming the margin to 4-1.

After 2B Yonatan Henríquez pounded a double off the right-field fence, Houck collected a sacrifice fly of his own to make it a two-run game, 4-2.

The Cyclones threatened again in the eighth.

CF Sam Biller ripped a one-out triple off the center field fence, and Hernandez worked a two-out walk to put the tying runs on base. However, Biller was picked off third base by the catcher before Brooklyn could capitalize, ending the inning.

The Blue Rocks responded with a crucial insurance run in the bottom half.

Willits led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Cabrera's RBI single to left, extending Wilmington's lead to 5-2.

Brooklyn made one final push in the ninth.

Collins opened the inning with a single and advanced to second after a groundout. With two outs, Houck hammered the second pitch he saw off the batter's eye in center for a two-run homer. The blast, his sixth of the season, pulled the Cyclones within a run, 5-4.

That would be as close as the Cyclones would get. RHP Euri Montero struck out the next hitter swinging to record his first High-A save and secure Wilmington's 5-4 victory.

RHP Miguel Sime Jr., who grew up in Queens and attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Dyker Heights, took a no-decision for the Blue Rocks. The 19-year-old did not allow a run on two hits in 3.0 innings, walking five and striking out five.

RHP Tucker Biven (1-1) earned the first victory of his professional career after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the fourth and tossing a scoreless inning in relief.

Montero earned his first save with the Blue Rocks despite allowing two runs on two hits in an inning of work, striking out a pair.

LHP Daviel Hurtado (2-1) retired the first nine hitters he faced, but was saddled with his first High-A loss for Brooklyn. The 21-year-old was charged with four runs on six hits in 4.1 innings, whiffing five without issuing a walk.

The Cyclones will try to snap the three-game slide and start the second half with a victory on Friday. RHP Noah Hall (1-4, 5.65) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are scheduled to counter with RHP Alexander Meckley (0-2, 4.32). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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