Rain Ends First Half on a Sour Note as Tourists Fall 3-2 in Five Innings

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The rain had been lurking all night. By the time it finally came, it had taken a competitive game and a first-half finale along with it.

Bowling Green edged Asheville 3-2 in a rain-shortened five-inning game Thursday night at HomeTrust Park, ending the first half of the season on a tough note for the Tourists.

Kellan Oakes got the start and couldn't escape the first inning, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks before being pulled with just two outs recorded. Jordan Carr came in and was outstanding the rest of the way, tossing 4.1 innings and allowing just one run on one hit to keep Asheville within striking distance all night.

Bowling Green struck first. Theo Gillen and Caden Bodine laced back to back singles to lead off the game, and Narciso Polanco knocked them both in with a single. 2-0 Hot Rods.

Asheville answered right away in the bottom of the first. Justin Thomas Jr. drew a leadoff walk and Nehomar Ochoa Jr. singled to bring him home. 2-1 Bowling Green.

From there both pitchers took over. Jose Urbina was dominant for the Hot Rods, going all five innings and striking out nine while allowing just two runs. The rain began rolling in during the third inning, soaking the field and making the ball increasingly difficult to handle. Carr's only run allowed came when a breaking ball slipped out of his hand and sailed behind Gillen at the plate, bringing in a run on a wild pitch. 3-1 Bowling Green.

The Tourists had their best chance to get back in it in the fourth. With the bases loaded and just one out, Asheville needed one big hit. Instead, a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat with three runners stranded.

Chase Call gave the crowd one last moment in the fifth, demolishing a home run to left-center that traveled nearly 500 feet. 3-2 Bowling Green. The tarp came out after the inning ended and after a 30-minute wait, the game was called. Five innings had been played, making it official.

Alejandro Nunez went 2-for-2 with a double in a quiet night for the Tourists offense otherwise.

And just like that, the first half is over. Bowling Green clinched the Southern Division first-half playoff spot. Tomorrow night, the records reset to zero and the second half begins. Asheville finds itself in first place, alphabetically, at least, and with something to prove.

Parker Smith takes the ball for the Tourists against Bowling Green's Jacob Kisting. First pitch at HomeTrust Park is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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