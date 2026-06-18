Cyclones 25th Anniversary Team Vote: Third Base

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







In honor of the Brooklyn Cyclones' 25th Anniversary, throughout the 2026 season, the team will hold voting for the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team, honoring players and managers who made their impact both on and off the field during their tenures on Coney Island.

Starting on Thursday, June 18, through Thursday, July 2, at 11:59 p.m. ET, fans can select third basemen to be named to the Cyclones' 25th Anniversary Team via the link below.

VOTE FOR CYCLONES 25th ANNIVERSARY THIRD BASEMEN

Among the 14 third basemen to vote on are:

Aarom BALDIRIS (2002-03)

Baldiris starred in Brooklyn's infield during the 2002 and 2003 seasons. In just 35 games with the franchise, the third baseman slashed .347/.423/.430/.853 with 25 runs scored, eight extra-base hits, no home runs, and 20 RBI. Baldiris worked as many walks (15) as he recorded strikeouts during his Cyclones career.

Brett BATY (2019, 2021)

Before a five-year Major League career with the New York Mets, Baty introduced himself to the New York City faithful with a pair of seasons on Coney Island. In 55 regular-season games with the Cyclones between 2019 and 2021, the former first-round pick hit at a .304/.407/.503/.910 clip with 29 runs scored, 23 extra-base hits, seven home runs, and 37 runs batted in. A member of Brooklyn's 2019 New York-Penn League championship team, Baty went 3-for-9 in the playoffs with a double and a pair of walks in three games. In addition to leading the team batting average (.309) in 2021, the Texas native represented the Mets and Cyclones in the 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Joe BONFE (2009-10)

Bonfe spent part of the 2009 season and the entire 2010 campaign with Brooklyn. In 78 career games, the former 21st-round pick slashed .317/.383/.413/.796 with 42 runs scored, 18 extra-base knocks, four home runs, 28 RBI, and eight stolen bases. A 2010 New York-Penn League All-Star, Bonfe capped a Cyclones comeback on August 6, 2010, with a walk-off solo home run in the 11th in a 5-4 win vs. Batavia.

Eric CAMPBELL (2008)

Campbell started his professional career on Coney Island before embarking on a four-year big-league career with the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners. In 66 games with the Cyclones, the Boston College alum posted a .260/.359/.358/.717 line with 27 runs scored, 13 extra-base hits, four homers, and 28 RBI. Campbell paced Brooklyn in on-base percentage (.359) during the 2008 campaign.

Jake EIGSTI (2006-09)

Eigsti spent parts of four seasons with the Cyclones and was named a New York-Penn League All-Star in 2007. The Indiana State University alum appeared in 123 games with Brooklyn, hitting .246/.305/.325/.630 with 46 runs scored, 26 extra-base knocks, two home runs, and 45 runs batted in. In addition to playing the fourth-most games at third base (72) in franchise history, Eigsti is tied for the sixth-longest hitting streak by a Cyclone at 14 games.

Brian HARRISON (2010-11)

The Furman University alum spent most of the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the Cyclones. Harrison slashed .255/.339/.397/.736 in 97 games with Brooklyn, adding 55 runs scored, 28 extra-base knocks, 10 home runs, and 52 RBI. On July 15, 2010, the former 10th-round selection tied a club record with six RBI during a win vs. Mahoning Valley.

Chase LAMBIN (2002)

After being drafted by the New York Mets in the 34th round, Lambin made his pro debut with the Cyclones in 2002. In 47 games, the Texas native slashed .279/.316/.447/.763, scoring 25 runs, tallying 15 extra-base hits, six homers, and 27 runs batted in. Lambin now serves as the bench coach for Triple-A Round Rock in the Texas Rangers' farm system.

Richard LUCAS (2009, 2011)

Lucas played with Brooklyn during the 2009 and 2011 seasons. In 85 career games on Coney Island, the Jacksonville, Fla. native posted a .290/.372/.458/.830 slashline with 50 runs scored, 35 extra-base knocks, six round-trippers, and 47 RBI. Named a 2011 New York-Penn League All-Star, Lucas led the team in games played (69), at-bats (250), runs scored (46), and total bases (118) the same season. He also ranked in the top five of the NYPL in runs scored, extra-base hits, and total bases.

Zach LUTZ (2007-08)

Lutz thrived with the Cyclones during the 2007 and 2008 campaigns. Before appearing in 22 MLB games with the New York Mets, the 2007 fifth-round pick slashed .324/.432/.500/.932 in 25 games for Brooklyn. Lutz tallied nine runs scored, seven extra-base hits, three homers, and 12 RBI. He is one of three players in franchise history to make multiple Opening Day starts at third base.

José PEROZA (2019, 2021-22)

A member of Brooklyn's 2019 New York-Penn League championship squad, Peroza was a force on Coney Island for parts of three seasons at both the short-season and full-season levels. In 186 career games, the Venezuela native hit at a .252/.333/.391/.724 clip with 76 runs scored, 53 extra-base hits, 17 home runs, and 91 runs batted in. Peroza has played in the most career games at third base (110) in franchise history and held the team's all-time hit record until he was eclipsed by OF Alex Ramírez in 2023. He also led the Cyclones in games played (115) and RBI (52) in 2022.

Josh PETERSEN (2005)

Petersen was a member of the Cyclones back in 2005. A participant in the first New York-Penn League All-Star that summer at then-KeySpan Park, the Florida native collected a .286/.323/.418/.741 slashline in 46 games with Brooklyn. Petersen accumulated 27 runs scored, 17 extra-base hits, three home runs, and 22 RBI during the season.

Jacob REIMER (2023-25)

Reimer spent parts of three seasons with Brooklyn and was a member of the 2025 South Atlantic League championship team. In 100 career games with the Cyclones, the Yucaipa, Calif. native hit .254/.370/.421/.791, adding 68 runs scored, 37 extra-base hits, nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 11 stolen bases. Reimer was named a SAL Post-Season All-Star in 2025, in addition to taking home the circuit's Player of the Month award for April. On April 30, 2025, vs. Wilmington, the slugger became just the third player in franchise history to record a three-home run game.

Edgar RODRÍGUEZ (2001-02)

A part of Brooklyn's inaugural team and 2001 New York-Penn League co-championship team, Rodríguez posted the first home run and RBI in franchise history on June 19 at Jamestown. In 38 games with Brooklyn, the San Pedro de Macorís, D.R. native slashed .244/.299/.458/.757 with 11 runs scored, seven doubles, seven home runs, and 18 batted in.

Jhoan UREÑA (2014)

A New York-Penn League All-Star at then-MCU Park in 2014, Ureña had a tremendous single season with the Cyclones. As a 19-year-old, he collected a .300/.356/.431/.787 line with 30 runs scored, 26 extra-base knocks, five homers, 47 RBI, and seven stolen bases over 75 games. Ureña has played the third-most games at third base (75) in franchise history and became just the second teenager to hit .300 or better for the Cyclones. On August 25, 2014, Ureña was part of one of the most infamous moments in franchise history, as he was ejected by home plate umpire Ryan Wilhelms for participating in a "National Anthem Standoff". He was the first player in Minor League Baseball history to be ejected for that reason.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.