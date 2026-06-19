Davis, Dragoo Homer as Claws Win 8-5

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws held off a late Greenville rally but won their second straight game, 8-5 over the Drive on Thursday night.

Joel Dragoo and Luke Davis homered for the BlueClaws, who finished the first half at 26-39. Greenville went 26-37.

Greenville took the lead in the top of the first inning on a home run by their second hitter, Yophery Rodriguez. It was his 11th home run of the season.

The BlueClaws responded in the bottom of the second. Duante Stuart, added to the roster earlier in the day, smashed an RBI triple to right-center that brought home Luke Davis and tied the game.

Jersey Shore's 7-run fifth inning matched their biggest inning of the season. The inning included home runs from both Luke Davis and Joel Dragoo. It was Davis' fourth of the season, second in as many days, and Dragoo's first professional home run.

The three newest BlueClaws all contributed to the win. Tyler Miller walked and scored. Brandon Lewis had an RBI double, and Stuart had two hits including an RBI triple.

Greenville scored four times in the eighth to get back in the game but Jose Pena escaped the inning. Pena threw a scoreless ninth to earn his first High-A save.

Jersey Shore starter Luke Gabrysh (2-6) gave up one run in five innings to earn the win.

Stuart and Devin Saltiban each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Friday at 7:05 pm. RHP Ramon Marquez makes his BlueClaws debut.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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